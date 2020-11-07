Recruiting: 2021 guard Khalil Brantley has Creighton in his top 10

A playmaking guard from Brooklyn is still considering Creighton as an option for college ball. Khalil Brantley announced a trimmed-down list on Twitter Friday, and he included the Jays.
The 10 schools still in the mix for the 6-foot guard: Creighton, Seton Hall, Iona, La Salle, Manhattan, Georgetown, Oklahoma State, Hofstra, Vermont and North Carolina A&T.
Brantley, who plays at Boys and Girls High School, is No. 221 on the 247Sports composite ranking. He's rated as a three-star guard by Rivals and 247. The Jays offered him a scholarship in February.
Decisions.....🙇🏾♂️💭 @TiptonEdits pic.twitter.com/hyYfD9hmh1— Khalil Brantley (@KhalilBrantley) November 7, 2020
Creighton has at least two open scholarships for the 2021 class. It's already received pledges from point guard Ryan Nembhard and shooting guard John Christofilis.
The early signing period opens next week. So it's possible that a few recruits could make their decisions known soon.
A few 2021 Creighton targets to watch:
Wing Hunter Sallis: The five-star prospect from Omaha has Creighton in his top 12. He's not expected to make his pick until the spring.
Combo guard TyTy Washington: Could he be one of those players who signs this month? Seems that way. The Arizona product is No. 67 on the 247Sports composite rankings for 2021 prospects. CU's firmly in the hunt.
Wing Mason Miller: He reportedly took an unofficial visit to Creighton last month. The Jays have been high on his list for a while. Miller, the son of former NBA player Mike Miller, is ranked No. 65 on the 247 composite.
Wing Nate Santos: He's a 6-foot-7 three-star recruit originally from the Chicago area, but he's been playing for The Loomis Chaffee High School in Connecticut. Santos received an offer from CU two years ago.
Shooting guard Blake Wesley: He announced his top 6 last week, and the Jays made the cut. The 6-foot-5 guard is No. 114 on the 247 composite.
Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports
The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com.