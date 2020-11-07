Recruiting: 2021 guard Khalil Brantley has Creighton in his top 10

A playmaking guard from Brooklyn is still considering Creighton as an option for college ball. Khalil Brantley announced a trimmed-down list on Twitter Friday, and he included the Jays.

The 10 schools still in the mix for the 6-foot guard: Creighton, Seton Hall, Iona, La Salle, Manhattan, Georgetown, Oklahoma State, Hofstra, Vermont and North Carolina A&T.

Brantley, who plays at Boys and Girls High School, is No. 221 on the 247Sports composite ranking. He's rated as a three-star guard by Rivals and 247. The Jays offered him a scholarship in February.

Creighton has at least two open scholarships for the 2021 class. It's already received pledges from point guard Ryan Nembhard and shooting guard John Christofilis.

The early signing period opens next week. So it's possible that a few recruits could make their decisions known soon.

A few 2021 Creighton targets to watch: