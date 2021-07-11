Recruiting: Creighton makes top 10 for Oral Roberts transfer Kevin Obanor

The Jays evidently have a chance at a late-offseason addition. Oral Roberts transfer Kevin Obanor announced his 10 finalists on Twitter Saturday, and Creighton made the cut.

His full list of contenders: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, CU, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Texas Tech.

The 6-foot-8 Obanor formed one half of a two-headed scoring monster that propelled Oral Roberts on a Cinderella run in the NCAA tournament this past season. He and Max Abmas orchestrated upsets of Ohio State and Florida.

Obanor was incredible in March. He averaged 23.3 points (on 50.0% shooting), 11.0 rebounds and 1.7 steals in the three NCAA tournament games.

In three seasons with Oral Roberts, he's totaled 1,306 points and made 42.5% of his 3-pointers (third in school history).

Obanor had been testing the NBA draft waters this summer, but he withdraw from the draft earlier this month and revealed that he'd entered the transfer portal. He has one year of eligibility left.