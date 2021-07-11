Recruiting: Creighton makes top 10 for Oral Roberts transfer Kevin Obanor

The Jays evidently have a chance at a late-offseason addition. Oral Roberts transfer Kevin Obanor announced his 10 finalists on Twitter Saturday, and Creighton made the cut.
His full list of contenders: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, CU, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Texas Tech.
I’m thankful for all the coaches that have offered me an opportunity to play at their schools! I wanna know what the fan base & support is looking like, keep the noise going! Where is the most love at 👀— K.O (@_KevinObanor) July 10, 2021
Tag me in your best memes, keep following & I’ll be making a decision soon! pic.twitter.com/36KUNCEx1h
The 6-foot-8 Obanor formed one half of a two-headed scoring monster that propelled Oral Roberts on a Cinderella run in the NCAA tournament this past season. He and Max Abmas orchestrated upsets of Ohio State and Florida.
Obanor was incredible in March. He averaged 23.3 points (on 50.0% shooting), 11.0 rebounds and 1.7 steals in the three NCAA tournament games.
In three seasons with Oral Roberts, he's totaled 1,306 points and made 42.5% of his 3-pointers (third in school history).
Obanor had been testing the NBA draft waters this summer, but he withdraw from the draft earlier this month and revealed that he'd entered the transfer portal. He has one year of eligibility left.
Creighton also is reportedly in the running to land transfer Moussa Cisse, a 6-foot-10 center who was the AAC freshman of the year in 2021. Cisse recently withdrew from the NBA draft and entered the transfer portal. He is receiving interest from Cincinnati, Creighton, Florida State, Georgia and Oklahoma State, according to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein.
The Jays currently have 11 countable players on scholarship — according to NCAA rules, Alex O'Connell wouldn't impact CU's total this year (seniors returning to their school to take their extra COVID year aren't part of the equation).
Normally teams can max out at 13 scholarships, but Creighton self-imposed a sanction because of its NCAA rules violations that it will operate with one fewer scholarship in the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons. So the Jays get no more than 12.
