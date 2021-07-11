 Skip to main content
Recruiting: Creighton makes top 10 for Oral Roberts transfer Kevin Obanor
BASKETBALL

Recruiting: Creighton makes top 10 for Oral Roberts transfer Kevin Obanor

20191204_spo_cubkc05kw (copy)

Creighton's Mitch Ballock, 24, rebounds the ball behind the back of Oral Roberts guard Kevin Obanor on Dec. 3, 2019, at the CHI Health Center.

 KAYLA WOLF, THE WORLD-HERALD

The Jays picked up a pledge Wednesday from four-star recruit Trey Alexander. The 6-foot-4 shooting guard from Oklahoma City announced on Twitter he's committed to CU.

The Jays evidently have a chance at a late-offseason addition. Oral Roberts transfer Kevin Obanor announced his 10 finalists on Twitter Saturday, and Creighton made the cut.

His full list of contenders: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, CU, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Texas Tech.

The 6-foot-8 Obanor formed one half of a two-headed scoring monster that propelled Oral Roberts on a Cinderella run in the NCAA tournament this past season. He and Max Abmas orchestrated upsets of Ohio State and Florida.

Obanor was incredible in March. He averaged 23.3 points (on 50.0% shooting), 11.0 rebounds and 1.7 steals in the three NCAA tournament games.

In three seasons with Oral Roberts, he's totaled 1,306 points and made 42.5% of his 3-pointers (third in school history).

Obanor had been testing the NBA draft waters this summer, but he withdraw from the draft earlier this month and revealed that he'd entered the transfer portal. He has one year of eligibility left.

Creighton also is reportedly in the running to land transfer Moussa Cisse, a 6-foot-10 center who was the AAC freshman of the year in 2021. Cisse recently withdrew from the NBA draft and entered the transfer portal. He is receiving interest from Cincinnati, Creighton, Florida State, Georgia and Oklahoma State, according to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein.

The Jays currently have 11 countable players on scholarship  according to NCAA rules, Alex O'Connell wouldn't impact CU's total this year (seniors returning to their school to take their extra COVID year aren't part of the equation).

Normally teams can max out at 13 scholarships, but Creighton self-imposed a sanction because of its NCAA rules violations that it will operate with one fewer scholarship in the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons. So the Jays get no more than 12.

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

