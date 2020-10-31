 Skip to main content
Recruiting: Creighton makes top six for 2021 guard Blake Wesley
BASKETBALL

Recruiting: Creighton makes top six for 2021 guard Blake Wesley

CHI

Creighton made the second cut for 2021 prospect Blake Wesley. The shooting guard from Indiana has trimmed his list to six, and he included the Jays. CU was part of his top 12 back in August.

 THE WORLD-HERALD

Shooting guard recruit Blake Wesley trimmed down his list of suitors Friday evening. Creighton made the cut.

Wesley revealed his six finalists on Twitter: Creighton, Kansas State, Maryland, Notre Dame, Purdue and Xavier are still in the hunt for the 6-foot-5, 180-pounder out of South Bend, Ind.

Wesley is ranked No. 119 on the 247Sports composite. He's No. 96 on Rivals' 2021 class ranking. Both recruiting services list him as a four-star prospect.

The Jays offered Wesley a scholarship back in July. They were included in his top 12 list back in August, and now they're one of the final six.

Creighton has at least two open scholarships available for the 2021 class. It's secured pledges from point guard Ryan Nembhard and shooting guard John Christofilis.

A few additional 2021 Creighton targets to watch are below:

Wing Hunter Sallis: Omaha's five-star phenom has CU in his top 12.

Forward Mason Miller: Indiana, Creighton and Ohio State have long been viewed as the frontrunners for the son of former NBA player Mike Miller.

Guard TyTy Washington: The playmaker from Arizona included the Jays in his top 12 over the summer.

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585,

twitter.com/JonNyatawa

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

