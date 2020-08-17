Recruiting: Creighton one of seven finalists for 2021 prospect Tamar Bates

Tamar Bates announced his top seven schools Monday. Creighton remains in the hunt.

Bates shared a video graphic on Twitter that listed Iowa State, Kansas, CU, Missouri, Texas, Oregon and Alabama as the seven schools he’s still considering.

The 6-foot-5, 180-pound play-making wing has been one of CU’s top targets in the 2021 class for a long time. He took an official visit last fall.

Bates is ranked as the nation’s No. 113 prospect, according to the 247Sports composite. He’s No. 83 overall on the Rivals list. Both services rate him as a four-star recruit.

Bates is originally from Kansas and was The Wichita Eagle’s Class 4A player of the year as a junior at Piper High School last year. But he plans to play at IMG Academy in Florida for his final prep season.

Creighton currently has one pledge in its 2021 recruiting class: four-star point guard Ryan Nembhard, who committed to CU in June.

