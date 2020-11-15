Recruiting: Creighton one of two finalists for 2021 prospect Mason Miller

Jon Nyatawa breaks down the Jays' latest recruiting win.

It’s either Creighton or Indiana for four-star recruit Mason Miller. The 6-foot-9 wing announced Saturday that he’ll be picking between these two schools.

Miller’s been relatively quiet during the recruiting process, though it was long assumed that the Jays and Hoosiers were among the top contenders to secure a pledge from the talented prospect.

When he'll make his final decision is unclear. The early signing period closes Wednesday. But another window opens next spring.

Miller is the son of former NBA veteran Mike Miller, who previously served as an assistant under Penny Hardaway at Memphis before taking a high school coaching job this summer. This year, Mike will coach sons Mason and Mavrick at Houston High School in Germantown, Tennessee.

The Jays have been recruiting Mason for almost two years now. He’s rated as the No. 64 overall recruit on the 247Sports composite rankings. He’s No. 67 on Rivals’ list. ESPN ranks him No. 82.

Miller would definitely fill a position of need for Creighton, which has targeted several players with stretch-4 potential during the 2021 recruiting cycle. Two long and versatile wings, Damien Jefferson and Denzel Mahoney, both are set to graduate after this upcoming season.

Creighton already has two members in its 2021 recruiting class: point guard Ryan Nembhard and shooting guard John Christofilis signed letters of intent last week. CU is still in the running for 6-foot-4 combo guard TyTy Washington, a top 100 recruit who plans to announce his decision Sunday.

