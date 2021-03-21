Recruiting: Creighton pledge Mason Miller named Tennessee Mr. Basketball

One of the Jays' 2021 recruits earned an impressive honor Saturday night.

Mason Miller, a 6-foot-9 wing, was named Tennessee's Mr. Basketball for Class AAA. The announcement came right after Miller and his Houston High School squad won a state championship, the first in program history.

Miller averaged 19.2 points per game this year for the Mustangs, who're coached by his dad, Mike, the former longtime NBA sharpshooter.

The Jays initially picked up a commitment from Miller right after the conclusion of the early signing period back in November. He can't sign officially until April.

Creighton's 2021 recruiting class also includes guards Ryan Nembhard and John Christofilis. TyTy Washington would have been the highest-rated prospect to join CU's team in recent program history, but he announced his decision to decommit from the Jays earlier this month.