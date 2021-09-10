 Skip to main content
Recruiting: Millard North's Jasen Green officially visiting Creighton
BASKETBALL

Recruiting: Millard North's Jasen Green officially visiting Creighton

Jasen Green MN

Millard North standout Jasen Green rises up for a shot during last spring's state tournament. Green begins an official visit on Creighton's campus Friday.

 LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD

The Jays picked up a pledge Wednesday from four-star recruit Trey Alexander. The 6-foot-4 shooting guard from Oklahoma City announced on Twitter he's committed to CU.

Creighton will continue its recruiting push this weekend for Millard North's Jasen Green, who'll use one of his official visits to tour CU's campus.

Green, a 6-foot-7 forward, earned a scholarship offer from the Jays in July.

He had an impressive summer on the Under Armour AAU circuit while playing with Nebraska Supreme — and he'll be a centerpiece for the Mustangs' attack during his final prep season this winter. Green, rated as a three-star prospect, is No. 233 on the 247Sports composite rankings.

Creighton is definitely on the hunt for a versatile wing in this 2022 class.

The Jays already found a combo guard — Ben Shtolzberg, out of the Los Angeles area, announced his commitment last month. CU is also looking for a 2022 center. As of now, Creighton is projected to have three available scholarships to use for the 2022 class.

Green has had attention of the Jays' coaching staff for some time. Nebraska's too. His first Division I scholarship offer came from the Huskers two years ago. He took an official visit to NU in June.

Iowa State, Colorado, Minnesota, Missouri and Northwestern are among the schools that have offered Green as well.

Green's Creighton visit begins Friday and continues into Saturday. He and his fellow 2022 classmates are still two months away from the early signing period.

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa

