Recruiting: Millard North's Jasen Green officially visiting Creighton

Creighton will continue its recruiting push this weekend for Millard North's Jasen Green, who'll use one of his official visits to tour CU's campus.

Green, a 6-foot-7 forward, earned a scholarship offer from the Jays in July.

He had an impressive summer on the Under Armour AAU circuit while playing with Nebraska Supreme — and he'll be a centerpiece for the Mustangs' attack during his final prep season this winter. Green, rated as a three-star prospect, is No. 233 on the 247Sports composite rankings.

Creighton is definitely on the hunt for a versatile wing in this 2022 class.

The Jays already found a combo guard — Ben Shtolzberg, out of the Los Angeles area, announced his commitment last month. CU is also looking for a 2022 center. As of now, Creighton is projected to have three available scholarships to use for the 2022 class.

Green has had attention of the Jays' coaching staff for some time. Nebraska's too. His first Division I scholarship offer came from the Huskers two years ago. He took an official visit to NU in June.