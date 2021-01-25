Recruiting: Prized five-star prospect Hunter Sallis sets March 26 commitment date

Millard North star Hunter Sallis announced on Twitter Sunday that he’ll make his college choice in March. Creighton one of his eight finalists.

The 6-foot-5 guard is a top 10 prospect nationally in the 2021 class — so he captured the attention of the college hoops recruiting scene Sunday afternoon, though his 13-word tweet was succinct and rather nondescript.

“I will be announcing my college commitment on Friday, March 26,” Sallis wrote. “Stay tuned.”

Some of the biggest brand-name programs in college basketball remain in regular contact with Sallis as his recruitment now closes in on its finish line. So their massive fan bases are following each development closely, too.

Sallis is the No. 6 overall player in the country, according to the 247Sports composite. Rivals has him at No. 7 overall and ESPN ranks him No. 13. He's the first Nebraska native to earn five-star status in the history of basketball’s online recruiting rankings.

