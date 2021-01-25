Recruiting: Prized five-star prospect Hunter Sallis sets March 26 commitment date

Millard North star Hunter Sallis announced on Twitter Sunday that he’ll make his college choice in March. Creighton one of his eight finalists.
The 6-foot-5 guard is a top 10 prospect nationally in the 2021 class — so he captured the attention of the college hoops recruiting scene Sunday afternoon, though his 13-word tweet was succinct and rather nondescript.
“I will be announcing my college commitment on Friday, March 26,” Sallis wrote. “Stay tuned.”
I will be announcing my college commitment on Friday, March 26. Stay tuned.😈 #AGTG— Hunter $allis (@HunterSallis_) January 24, 2021
Some of the biggest brand-name programs in college basketball remain in regular contact with Sallis as his recruitment now closes in on its finish line. So their massive fan bases are following each development closely, too.
Sallis is the No. 6 overall player in the country, according to the 247Sports composite. Rivals has him at No. 7 overall and ESPN ranks him No. 13. He's the first Nebraska native to earn five-star status in the history of basketball’s online recruiting rankings.
And Creighton’s still in the mix. The Jays were one of the top eight contenders that Sallis revealed in November. He’s also considering Gonzaga, Iowa State, Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina, Oregon and UCLA.
Top 8! #AGTG pic.twitter.com/mbG3duedCP— Hunter $allis (@HunterSallis_) November 16, 2020
CU already has two signees (guards Ryan Nembhard and John Christofilis) and two pledges (guard TyTy Washington and forward Mason Miller) for the 2021 class, which ranks No. 9 nationally via 247Sports and No. 13 via Rivals.
But its staff certainly has a spot reserved for Sallis, who’s been a high priority target for the Jays for several years. He’s taken numerous unofficial visits to Creighton.
Sallis had hoped to check out even more campuses before making his college decision, but the pandemic prompted the NCAA to extend a recruiting dead period until at least April 14 (which marks the start of the spring signing period).
He has taken unofficial visits to Iowa State and Kansas. He also officially visited Gonzaga.
Sallis is averaging 21.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.4 steals per game for Millard North this season. The Mustangs (16-0) are the No. 1 team in Class A. They’re scheduled to play No. 2 Bellevue West (13-1) on Friday.
jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa