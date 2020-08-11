Recruiting: Three of Creighton’s top 2021 targets shine at weekend AAU event

After an empty OSA possession, DeVries deflected a pass that led to a steal and two free throws for a teammate. OSA went back up by one.

But Bates answered again. His layup with about one minute remaining put KC in front for good at 71-70.

OSA did have one last chance. But DeVries missed a long 3-pointer at the buzzer. That could have forced overtime. Instead, 73-70 was the final.

Beyond the obvious (Sallis has an insane highlight reel; DeVries can really shoot; Bates scores at all three levels), here are a few observations about the trio:

Sallis: It’s hard not to marvel at the athleticism. Everything is just so effortless with him. How he glides down the court on the break, or how he rises up to volleyball-spike a shot attempt into the stands, or how he sizes a guy up and bolts baseline for a layup. If you exhale for a second, Sallis makes you pay. And there’s just so much room for him to grow.