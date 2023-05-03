Creighton coach Ed Servais has felt more comfortable bringing reliever Malakai Vetock into high-leverage situations.

Servais put the right-hander smack dab in one of those highly stressful moments during CU's most recent game last Sunday.

Creighton led Butler 3-2 going into the bottom of the ninth, but Butler got a two-out single to tie it. The Bulldogs had runners at the corners when Servais summoned Vetock out of the bullpen to face Joey Urban, Butler's season leader in homers and RBIs.

Vetock missed the strike zone with his first three pitches as weather conditions worsened. It was hailing and that caused the umpires to pull the teams off the field with the count 3-0.

Ten minutes later, the game resumed — and Vetock was locked in. He threw strikes on his first two pitches to make it a full count. Then the Elkhorn graduate struck out Urban looking on a slider to force extra innings.

"(Butler) had all the momentum in the world and that was as big a play as we had all weekend," Servais said of the strikeout.

Vetock went on to pitch a scoreless 10th and 11th as Creighton won 6-3 in 11 innings. That completed a weekend sweep and moved CU into sole possession of first place in the Big East standings.

It was the third straight league weekend that the sophomore had earned a win. Two weeks ago, Vetock shut out St. John's over the last three innings as CU rallied for a 12-7 comeback.

"Lately the more and more innings I get, the more comfortable I'm feeling out there," Vetock said.

Vetock has become one of the more reliable arms out of the bullpen. He said he just got his feet wet last season when over 11 innings he had a 10.64 ERA and opponents batted .417. In 19.2 innings this season, he's cut his ERA to 5.47 and opponents are batting .214.

Vetock said he's changed the way he's thrown his slider this season but hasn't added any othere pitches. Mostly the change in fortune has to do with his mentality.

"It's getting back to being comfortable out there and having a lot of confidence in my stuff," Vetock said.

Servais said that's part of the natural progression for college pitchers from their freshman to sophomore seasons.

"Malakai was a little fidgety last year. This year's he's a lot more confident. His stuff is a little better, too, but mainly it has to do with his mound presence, his confidence," Servais said. "His teammates have a ton of confidence in him right now, too."

Creighton has won six Big East games in a row, but Friday is the beginning of a crucial three-week finishing stretch to the regular season. Creighton has a 9-3 league record, a record compiled against the four teams in the bottom half of the standings.

Xavier is one game back at 8-4, then CU goes to Seton Hall (7-5) next weekend. The Jays end the regular season at home against preseason favorite UConn (8-3).

Xavier ended Creighton's season last spring when it rolled to a 27-8 win at the league tournament. The Musketeers hit seven home runs that night, and they have shown power once again.

Five Musketeers have double-digit homers this spring as they've hit 75 as a team. By comparison, Creighton has 28 while playing in a less homer-friendly park.

Overall, Servais said this version of CU's team is doing a better job of the approach it needs to take to be successful — throwing strikes, playing good defense and team offense.

"It's a good time to get hot, both as a pitcher and as a hitter," Servais said.