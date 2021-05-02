Reliever Paul Bergstrom pitches four scoreless innings as Creighton defeats St. John's

Creighton reliever Paul Bergstrom knew before Sunday's series finale that his team might need him to pitch a little longer.

But the left-hander who hasn't allowed a run all year wasn't going to change his approach.

He would pound the strike zone, daring St. John's hitters to put the ball in play and test a defense that entered the weekend first nationally in fielding percentage.

Bergstrom's plan wasn't foolproof — the fifth pitch he threw blooped into left field and plated two inherited runners in the second — but he kept firing.

He ended up with four scoreless innings in relief, the longest outing of his career and the third time he's gone two-plus frames. That was the stabilizing force the Bluejays (17-9, 9-2) needed in their 11-4 win at TD Ameritrade Park.

"Honestly, no, nothing changed," said Bergstrom, who's now thrown 20⅔ scoreless innings in a team-high 12 appearances this season. "When I go in there, I'm just thinking one out at a time. It just happened to be 12 outs (Sunday)."

His effort ended up altering the momentum of Sunday's game — the fourth meeting in three days between the Big East rivals had the feel of a shootout on a warm afternoon early on.