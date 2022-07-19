Report: Atlanta Hawks finalizing hire of Kyle Korver for front office role

A former Bluejay just got a promotion.

The Atlanta Hawks are finalizing the hire of former Creighton forward and NBA All-Star Kyle Korver for a front office role, the Athletic reported.

Korver spent this past season as a player development coach with the Brooklyn Nets.

After winning Missouri Valley player of the year twice and averaging 14.1 points through four seasons at Creighton, Korver was selected with the No. 51 pick in the 2003 NBA draft.

He had a 17 season NBA career, building a reputation as one of the best shooters in the league. The 6-foot-7 forward shot 42.9% from deep for his career.

Korver’s most notable stint was in Atlanta, where he spent five seasons and was named an NBA All-Star in 2015. The Hawks finished that season as the first overall seed in the Eastern Conference after collecting 60 wins — the most in franchise history.

Korver’s hire comes during a significant time for the franchise.

After falling short in the first round of this year’s NBA playoffs just a year removed from an Eastern Conference Finals berth, the Hawks are looking to find their way back. In June, Atlanta traded for All-Star guard Dejounte Murray.

Now, Korver joins the organization during what might be one of the most important seasons in its history.