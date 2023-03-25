Creighton basketball assistant Alan Huss appears to have a head coaching job lined up once the Jays complete their journey in the NCAA Tournament.

According to Stadium, Huss is likely headed to High Point (N.C.). A member of the Big South, High Point recently fired G.G. Smith, who took over for his dad, Tubby, late in the 2022 season. G.G. lasted one more season before High Point chose to go in a different direction. The school is located between Greensboro and Winston-Salem.