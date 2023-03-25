Creighton basketball assistant Alan Huss appears to have a head coaching job lined up once the Jays complete their journey in the NCAA Tournament.
According to Stadium, Huss is likely headed to High Point (N.C.). A member of the Big South, High Point recently fired G.G. Smith, who took over for his dad, Tubby, late in the 2022 season. G.G. lasted one more season before High Point chose to go in a different direction. The school is located between Greensboro and Winston-Salem.
A former CU center who started 39 games for Dana Altman, Huss is CU’s associate head coach, and he has spent the last six seasons on Greg McDermott’s staff as a key recruiter and developer of post Ryan Kalkbrenner.
Joel Lorenzi and Tom Shatel, with the Omaha World-Herald, preview what to expect when Creighton takes on San Diego State in the NCAA men's basketball Elite Eight on Sunday. Photographed at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky., on Saturday, March 25, 2023.
Creighton's path to the Elite Eight
Photos: Creighton takes on Princeton in Sweet 16
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott raises a fist while walking toward a group of Bluejay fans following the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday. Creighton won the game 86-75.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman (55) celebrates in the final seconds of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday. Creighton won the game 86-75.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Trey Alexander (23) celebrates a three-pointer in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday. Creighton won the game 86-75.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday. Creighton won the game 86-75.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Francisco Farabello (5) grabs the ball ahead of Princeton's Zach Martini (54) in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday. Creighton won the game 86-75.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott huddles with his team during break in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday. Creighton won the game 86-75.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Princeton's Matt Allocco (14) signals to teammate Tosan Evbuomwan (20) in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday. Creighton won the game 86-75.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Rev. Daniel Hendrickson, the Creighton president, cheers on his team during the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday. Creighton won the game 86-75.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman (55) shoots a three-pointer over Princeton's Caden Pierce (12) in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday. Creighton won the game 86-75.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) is introduced before the start of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday. Creighton won the game 86-75.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
San Diego State fans celebrate their win over Alabama in the NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday. They will face Creighton in the Elite 8.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
San Diego State's Adam Seiko (2) celebrates following their win over Alabama in the NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday. They will face Creighton in the Elite 8.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Trey Alexander (23) grabs a rebound in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday. Creighton won the game 86-75.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Trey Alexander (23) watches a replay in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday. Creighton won the game 86-75.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Princeton's Matt Allocco (14) controls the ball in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday. Creighton won the game 86-75.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Trey Alexander (23) high-fives teammate Ryan Nembhard (2) in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday. Creighton won the game 86-75.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24) controls the ball in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday. Creighton won the game 86-75.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton fans cheer on their team during the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday. Creighton won the game 86-75.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Shereef Mitchell (4) and Sami Osmani (14) walk off the court following the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday. Creighton won the game 86-75.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) gets the rebound ahead of Princeton's Ryan Langborg (3) in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Trey Alexander (23) eyes the basket while up against Princeton's Blake Peters (24) in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) gets past Princeton's Matt Allocco (14) in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) misses a pass in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24) gets caught between Princeton's Tosan Evbuomwan (20) and Caden Pierce (12) in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott calls out to Baylor Scheierman (55) in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Princeton's Tosan Evbuomwan (20) goes after the ball in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) grabs the rebound while up against Princeton's Keeshawn Kellman (32) in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman (55) controls the ball in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton fans celebrate a play in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Trey Alexander (23) controls the ball in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) looks for the play to develop in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott meets with his staff during a break in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) shoots over Princeton's Keeshawn Kellman (32) in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Fredrick King (33) keeps an eye on Princeton's Tosan Evbuomwan (20) in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Princeton head coach Mitch Henderson calls out to his team in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Princeton fans celebrate a play in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman (55) controls the ball in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) and Trey Alexander (23) high five after a play in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24) keeps an eye on Princeton's Ryan Langborg (3) in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) tries to block a shot by Princeton's Keeshawn Kellman (32) in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton cheerleaders perform during a break in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24) warms up ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Trey Alexander (23) warms up ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton warms up ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman (55) warms up ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) warms up ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) warms up ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Shereef Mitchell (4) warms up ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bluejays fans send off their team ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott high-fives Bluejays fans as they send off their team ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bluejays cheerleaders and fans send off their team ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Josh Resch, of Chicago, and his kids, Ben, 3, Cameron 10, and Avery, 7, wait to send off the Bluejays with other fans ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bluejays fans send off their team ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
From left, Ron Henrichs, Sally Hirschberg, both of Omaha, and Carolyn and Steve Eby, of Logan, Iowa., wait to send off the Bluejays with other fans ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
John Oxley, 9, of Omaha, shows off his autographed shirt as Bluejays fans send off their team ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Billy Bluejay high-fives fans as they send off their team ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Creighton pep band performs as Bluejays fans send off their team ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Ben Shtolzberg high-fives Bluejays fans as they send off their team ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bluejays fans send off their team ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Mark Burgers, a former associate athletic director for Creighton University, hangs out ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Tom Shatel, with the Omaha World-Herald, at the Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory in Louisville, Ky., on Friday. Creighton will take on Princeton in the NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game on Friday night.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Mini baseball bats at the Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory in Louisville, Ky., on Friday. Creighton will take on Princeton in the NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game on Friday night.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!