'Resilient' Creighton volleyball moves within one win of guaranteed NCAA tourney bid

Creighton sophomore Keeley Davis raised her right arm and swung it down to her side as her elated teammates huddled around her to celebrate the set-sealing kill.

The Jays still had work to do right then.

But they made sure to enjoy the moment Friday — because their resolve, which has enabled them to navigate a disruption-filled season so far, made the difference during a second-set comeback win in their Big East tournament opener. CU ended Set Two with a 9-2 run, and ultimately earned a 25-20, 25-23, 25-18 sweep over UConn.

"We were very resilient," Davis said. "We're a type of team that never gives up, on any point. And once someone gets a kill or a block, we all get so excited. It's the momentum of it."

Plus, in this particular season, those sequences just seem to carry more significance.

CU's already experienced a COVID-19 pause during this reconfigured campaign. It's had cancelations and last-minute scheduling changes. The Jays spent much of the season's early weeks tinkering with roles as they tried to identify their best lineup through it all.

But the postseason's here, and they're still getting the chance to play.

So they might as well have some fun with it, Davis said.