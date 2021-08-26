Returning for fifth season was 'no-brainer' for Creighton volleyball's Naomi Hickman

Creighton's senior middle blocker didn't need to think long last spring about whether she wanted to use her extra COVID year and suit up for one more season.
Naomi Hickman smiled when asked about that decision this week — then she looked across an emptied Sokol Arena court where she and her teammates had been hustling, leaping and high-fiving for the past couple hours.
"I wanted to be here, for sure. A no-brainer," Hickman said. "The opportunity to be with my teammates in the gym again, for a whole 'nother year? And to be around all our fans? Just all the people that I love. I was like, sign me up. I'm in."
The Jays certainly will be the beneficiaries.
Hickman's coming off a season where she was a unanimous All-Big East selection, ranking third in the league in both blocks per set (1.18) and hitting percentage (.330).
She finished with a season-high 12 kills in the conference tournament title match victory over Marquette and added nine more kills in the Jays' NCAA tournament match.
The Lawrence, Kan., product is an example-setter in practice, too.
Hickman's as consistent as anyone on the squad — disciplined with her work ethic and unflappable in her approach, according to coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth.
"She's the same person every single day," Booth said. "I think there's people who can just handle challenges pretty well. She's always been able to handle the ups and downs."
Adversity is likely on the way now that the start of the regular season is here.
The Jays' challenging nonconference slate begins with two matches Friday, against UMKC and Saint Louis. They'll face NCAA tournament participant Missouri in a road match Saturday afternoon.
There may be some adjustments needed for Creighton as it works through the first weekend.
CU added five newcomers. But even the veterans, like Hickman, haven't figured it all out.
She's been taking extra time to improve the timing of her connections at the net with her setters. She's focused on hand placement within her blocking technique. She wants to be better from the service line.
"There's still so much to learn," Hickman said.
But that's another reason why she's back for one more year. The chance to challenge herself, to see what she's capable of.
The NCAA ruled that last season wouldn't count against athletes' eligibility clock, due to the pandemic. So Hickman's ready to take advantage, or at least do her best to cherish every chance she gets on the court.
"I think it just stems from a love for the game and a love for the people that I get to play with," Hickman said. "Why wouldn't I want to be around people that I love, doing something that I love? And just the drive to get better and compete at a high level, that is really motivating."
Creighton plays UMKC at 10 a.m. and Saint Louis at 5 p.m. Friday in Columbia, Mo.