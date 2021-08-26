Returning for fifth season was 'no-brainer' for Creighton volleyball's Naomi Hickman

"She's the same person every single day," Booth said. "I think there's people who can just handle challenges pretty well. She's always been able to handle the ups and downs."

Adversity is likely on the way now that the start of the regular season is here.

The Jays' challenging nonconference slate begins with two matches Friday, against UMKC and Saint Louis. They'll face NCAA tournament participant Missouri in a road match Saturday afternoon.

There may be some adjustments needed for Creighton as it works through the first weekend.

CU added five newcomers. But even the veterans, like Hickman, haven't figured it all out.

She's been taking extra time to improve the timing of her connections at the net with her setters. She's focused on hand placement within her blocking technique. She wants to be better from the service line.

"There's still so much to learn," Hickman said.

But that's another reason why she's back for one more year. The chance to challenge herself, to see what she's capable of.