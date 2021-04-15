'Right mentality' was key to success for coach Ross Paule and Jays

The Big East's coaching staff award of the year went to Creighton and four CU players earned all-conference recognition.

The Jays, who'll make their first-ever Big East tournament appearance Friday, earned four league wins this year, matching the most they've had since joining the conference. They were picked to finish last in the Big East's Midwest Division, but they ended up in second place after a four-match winning streak late in the year.

"The girls found their individual roles," coach Ross Paule said recently of the team's improvement. "They have a lot of confidence in each other. Bottom line, it starts with the right mentality."

Paule's in his sixth season as coach. He's assisted by Lisa-Marie Woods and Karli Kopietz.

Sophomore midfielder Aida Kardovic was named to the All-Big East first team. Junior midfielder Ansley Atkinson and sophomore forward Skylar Heinrich made the all-conference second team. Defender Maddie Radke was on the all-freshman team.

The Jays (4-5, 4-4) are set to return to action in a semifinal match against No. 10 Georgetown at 1 p.m. Friday in Providence, Rhode Island.