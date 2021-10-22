'Right place for me': Creighton volleyball checks all the boxes for Sydney Breissinger

When Creighton's latest commit took her official visit to CU's campus last month, Sydney Breissinger made sure to watch all the volleyball she could.

It just so happened that the Jays were hosting a tournament that weekend — they played three matches in two days. So Breissinger had plenty of chances to make her assessments.

"I was watching all the girls' demeanor on the court — they were calm, present, relaxed," Breissinger said. "And they got super excited for each other (after points). I loved it."

That was the trip that solidified Breissinger's decision.

The defensive specialist from Cincinnati committed to Creighton this week, joining outside hitters Jaya Johnson and Ava TeStrake as the three known members of CU's 2023 recruiting class.

Breissinger had been leaning this way for a while, she said. Ever since she attended a Creighton camp back in June. But she wanted to be sure.

So she went to another college camp over the summer in Kentucky. Then she visited a handful of other schools, just to see what different programs had to offer and to make sure the Jays were her best choice.

They were.