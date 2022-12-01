Rise of Big East teams makes Creighton's December is 'even tougher' than November

Five teams have six wins, and that doesn’t include the highest-ranked squad, which is 5-0. And the 4-3 team has an upset win over Maryland.

Big East women’s basketball is a bit of a beast in 2022-23, and not just because the usual power, No. 3 UConn, is doing its usual thing. Three more teams — No. 13 Creighton, No. 24 Marquette and No. 25 Villanova — are ranked, too. The Jays get the Wildcats in suburban Philly Friday night and 6-0 St. John’s in Queens Sunday afternoon.

CU, which opened league play with a 57-51 win over Xavier last week, plays a big part in the league’s rise with its Elite Eight run last year. But other teams are joining in, too.

“It just goes to show how good the conference is, how good these teams are, how good the players are,” Bluejay guard Molly Mogensen said. “I think it’s really exciting to know every game’s going to be a battle.”

Starting with 6-1 Villanova, which advanced to the NCAA’s second round last season while splitting two regular season games with Creighton. The Wildcats — whose lone loss this season is a five-point setback to No. 21 Baylor — feature one of the nation’s most prolific scorers in senior forward Maddy Siegrist, who averages 27.4 points per game.

“Siegrist is an unbelievable player,” CU coach Jim Flanery said.

Doesn’t he know it. Creighton beat Villanova 72-58 on the road last year when Siegrist didn’t play. When VU visited Omaha, she dropped 31 points and 12 rebounds in a 74-64 Wildcat win. After Villanova lost two of its top three scorers of last year’s team, Siegrist is an even more of a catalyst, Flanery said.

“And she’s up to the challenge,” Flanery said. “She’s just that good. She’s efficient. They’ve found some different places to get her the ball ... she can play anywhere from the low post, to the mid-post, to the elbow to the 3. You can’t give your players quite enough information on what ‘help’ is going to need to look like. It’ll be a challenge. But we’ll rotate people on her.”

The Bluejays balance their scoring — any night, any of their starters can post 25 points. Struggles last week at Xavier stemmed from issues against the Musketeers 3-2 zone, guard Lauren Jensen said, and poor shooting. CU got defensive stops late to seal a nice road win. Villanova and St. John’s would be two more.

Big East teams naturally look up to UConn, which rejoined the league in 2020-21 after years in the American Athletic Conference.

“There’s definitely a lifting of the programs around it,” Flanery said of the Huskies, which visit CU Dec. 28. “And the profile of our league is greater because of them, but it can also help the rest of our programs be lifted.”

UConn has posted a 40-1 record in Big East games since returning. The lone loss? Villanova last year. Siegrist scored 17.

“Every team in the Big East is going to be a tough game,” Mogensen said.

After the Big East weekend, CU plays Drake, Arkansas, Stanford, UConn, and DePaul — the team that beat Maryland. Every team the Jays play before the new year could make the NCAA tournament.

“December’s going to be ‘buckle up,’” Flanery said. “As tough as our November was, our December’s even tougher.”

CU's NCAA projections

Creighton is currently a 4 seed — hosting its own sub-regional — in ESPN’s Bracketology projection.

The Jays are one of four Big East teams — No. 1 seed UConn, No. 5 seed Villanova and No. 7 seed Marquette — in the projection. DePaul is one of the “next four out.”

Arkansas — which visits CU Dec. 17 — is No. 6 seed, while Stanford, which hosts Creighton Dec. 20, is also a No. 1 seed.

Perks of being UConn

The perks of being UConn? This: The Huskies will open Big East play with a single home game against Providence before traveling to No. 7 Notre Dame Sunday.

The Huskies won’t play their second league game until Dec. 21 — again at home vs. Seton Hall.

UConn then takes a week off before heading to Creighton.

The Big East accommodates the Huskies’ sweet tooth for tough nonconference games in ways Creighton — playing its own tough slate — doesn’t enjoy. The Bluejays had to play at Xavier last week to start its league in order to get the Dec. 20 game against Stanford.