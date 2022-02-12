Ryan Hawkins’ 30 points powers Creighton over Georgetown

Senior Ryan Hawkins made eight 3-pointers and scored 30 points to lead Creighton's scoring attack in an 80-66 win at Georgetown Saturday afternoon.

The hobbled Hawkins was actually questionable going into the game. But he showed little signs of injury after tipoff.

Hawkins ended up pacing the Jays (15-8, 7-5) all day long. He spotted up in transition. He found open shooting windows on the back-side of CU's pick-and-roll action. He darted around screens and got free. Hawkins attempted a school-record 18 3-pointers.

The scoring barrage from Hawkins proved to be enough for Creighton to make up for the loss of starter Arthur Kaluma, who missed Saturday's game with a knee injury suffered Tuesday against Butler.

CU had to alter its starting lineup for the first time this year — freshman Trey Alexander earned his first-career start. Creighton had just nine players suited up and available to play Saturday.

But the Jays were in control much of the way against Georgetown (6-17, 0-12) inside the Capital One Arena.