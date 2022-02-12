Ryan Hawkins’ 30 points powers Creighton over Georgetown

Senior Ryan Hawkins made eight 3-pointers and scored 30 points to lead Creighton's scoring attack in an 80-66 win at Georgetown Saturday afternoon.
The hobbled Hawkins was actually questionable going into the game. But he showed little signs of injury after tipoff.
Hawkins ended up pacing the Jays (15-8, 7-5) all day long. He spotted up in transition. He found open shooting windows on the back-side of CU's pick-and-roll action. He darted around screens and got free. Hawkins attempted a school-record 18 3-pointers.
The scoring barrage from Hawkins proved to be enough for Creighton to make up for the loss of starter Arthur Kaluma, who missed Saturday's game with a knee injury suffered Tuesday against Butler.
CU had to alter its starting lineup for the first time this year — freshman Trey Alexander earned his first-career start. Creighton had just nine players suited up and available to play Saturday.
But the Jays were in control much of the way against Georgetown (6-17, 0-12) inside the Capital One Arena.
They held a lead for 34 minutes. Their advantage stretched to 64-58 after back-to-back alley-oop dunks from senior KeyShawn Feazell, who'd knocked down his first 3-pointer of the year a few moments prior.
The Hoyas did cut the deficit to 64-57 with eight minutes left, threatening to snatch the momentum.
But Hawkins hit back-to-back 3-pointers. Then he found sophomore Ryan Kalkbrenner inside for a bucket to make it 72-59 with six minutes left.
In addition to his 30-point scoring effort, Hawkins added 12 rebounds and six assists. Kalkbrenner had 22 points and career-high 15 rebounds.
Their production helped Creighton put together one of its best offensive performances in a month. The Jays had averaged 57.8 points per game in their last six outings. But on Saturday they shot 47.6% and recorded a season-high 26 assists (on 30 made field goals).
These two teams will play again on Monday in Omaha.
