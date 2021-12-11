Ryan Hawkins' dunk was the highlight of Creighton's win over No. 24 BYU

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The BYU defender was closing in, but Ryan Hawkins' was moving at full speed and perfectly lined up to maximize his vertical jump at the rim.

So he went for it.

And the Division II transfer, who's carried this young Creighton team in so many different ways this year, stamped yet another impressive offensive performance with a highlight-reel dunk.

Hawkins' one-handed slam over a leaping defender in transition was one of the defining moments down the stretch for the Jays (8-2) in their 83-71 win over No. 24 BYU Saturday at the Sanford Pentagon.

"I had my steps right leading up to it," Hawkins said. "I'm a left-foot jumper, too. I was like, I gotta try it."

Don't expect him to do it again, Hawkins said with a laugh.

But all of the other ways he produced as a scorer Saturday? That definitely can be replicated.

Hawkins seems to have found his groove just 10 games into his lone season in Division I. He's now scored 25 points in back to back games and he leads CU in scoring (14.5 points per game on 49.1% shooting).