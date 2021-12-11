Ryan Hawkins' dunk was the highlight of Creighton's win over No. 24 BYU

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The BYU defender was closing in, but Ryan Hawkins' was moving at full speed and perfectly lined up to maximize his vertical jump at the rim.
So he went for it.
And the Division II transfer, who's carried this young Creighton team in so many different ways this year, stamped yet another impressive offensive performance with a highlight-reel dunk.
Hawkins' one-handed slam over a leaping defender in transition was one of the defining moments down the stretch for the Jays (8-2) in their 83-71 win over No. 24 BYU Saturday at the Sanford Pentagon.
"I had my steps right leading up to it," Hawkins said. "I'm a left-foot jumper, too. I was like, I gotta try it."
Don't expect him to do it again, Hawkins said with a laugh.
Ryan Hawkins on his dunk: “I had my steps right leading up to it. I’m a left-footed jumper too. I was like, I gotta try it… Probably not gonna happen again.”pic.twitter.com/O4oHXRZSuw— Jon Nyatawa (@JonNyatawa) December 11, 2021
But all of the other ways he produced as a scorer Saturday? That definitely can be replicated.
Hawkins seems to have found his groove just 10 games into his lone season in Division I. He's now scored 25 points in back to back games and he leads CU in scoring (14.5 points per game on 49.1% shooting).
BYU coach Mark Pope said the Cougars maybe underestimated how fast Hawkins can play — whether it was his movement off the ball or his quick-release jump shot.
Hawkins converted in the post on the game's second trip down and guided in a layup off a back-cut four possessions later. He ran a two-man game with freshman Rati Andronikashvili, passing the ball back and forth and switching spots until he was left open for a corner 3.
After the Cougars (8-2) pulled within 36-24 with 5:23 left in the first half, Hawkins nailed a 3-pointer off a set play, converted a driving one-handed floater and splashed in a triple from the corner. That pushed Creighton's lead to 44-24 with four minutes left before the break.
"He was a handful for us in the first half," Pope said. "We couldn't find any answers."
And then there was the second-half dunk.
Hawkins has apparently been telling his teammates of his younger days at Northwest Missouri State, when he'd rise up and finish fastbreaks with windmill slams. They didn't believe him.
Here lately, Hawkins has been hobbled a bit, held out of practice at times with an ailing foot.
Yet he came through when the Jays needed him Saturday — by stunning his teammates with his athleticism.
The pro-Creighton crowd erupted after Hawkins' dunk, which put CU ahead 70-54 with 5:25 left.
The three freshmen on the court all flexed and screamed as they watched it unfold. On the bench, senior KeyShawn Feazell hopped up and down. Andronikashvili jumped out of his seat and spun around. Sophomore Ryan Kalkbrenner tossed his towel down and stood there, yelling.
"I was not expecting that," Kalkbrenner said after the game.
Said senior Alex O'Connell: "Oh, I was shocked. I was shocked. Did not expect that. ... It was a big-time play, though. That was awesome."
A few additional CU notes:
» Junior guard Shereef Mitchell (groin) did not play Saturday.
» Coach Greg McDermott said the off-the-bench contributions from freshman Trey Alexander and Andronikashvili were "huge." The two guards combined for eight points and five assists (just one turnover).
» O'Connell (illness) said he felt fatigued for much of the game Saturday. But he got a "second wind" after halftime. The Jays needed him, too. He had eight points in the final seven minutes.
» Creighton went 21 of 25 from the free-throw line Saturday. It's now made 78.8% of its foul shots in the last five games (just 58.9% in the first five contests).
