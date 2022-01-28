Ryan Hawkins couldn't hold back the tears when he called his mom one night last spring, wondering whether the decision he planned to make was right.

His mom wasn't going to try to steer him one way or the other during their chat. He knew that. But he needed a sounding board.

Should he leave Northwest Missouri State? That's where devoted coaches helped an entry-level hooper from Atlantic, Iowa, develop into one of the school's most-decorated players, where he'd formed so many close friendships in pursuit of three Division II national titles in five years.

Why trade stability and comfort for the allure of the unknown? He didn't need to prove anything.

"It tore me apart," Hawkins said. "I had friends — before I'd even talked to anybody about it — coming up to me and asking what's wrong. I was like, 'I wanna be able to tell you, but I can't. It's something I've got to figure out for myself.'"

That was eight months ago.

Even then, back when he was trying to exhaustively consider all of the possible outcomes, he never envisioned this.

If Hawkins — now a Creighton senior forward — isn't the best offseason addition in the Big East, he's surely been the most valuable to his team.

Two-thirds of the way through the season, Creighton (12-6, 4-3) is in the middle of the league standings and in contention to earn an NCAA tournament bid after overhauling its roster — and Hawkins has been CU's linchpin.

The 6-foot-6 D-II transfer jumped up a level and didn't skip a beat.

He leads the Jays in scoring (12.9 points per game) and rebounding (7.5). He's made 36.8% of his 3-pointers and logged the 12th-most minutes (32.4) of anyone in the conference. He's sealed wins with fundamentally sound post-up buckets, poster-worthy dunks and net-swishing 3s.

But beyond the numbers and highlights, there's his intangible impact. His energy. His work ethic. His joy.

He's been setting an example for a young Creighton squad since he arrived on campus last summer. Hawkins is one of 30 Division I men's basketball players still in contention for the Senior CLASS Award, which recognizes leadership and character traits as well as athletic achievements.

"I'd take him on my team for the rest of my life and be thrilled with it," CU coach Greg McDermott said. "He's very complete. He is a next-level leader. I haven't had the opportunity to coach many of those, but he is one.

"I couldn't have imagined adding a better fit to what we're doing than having Ryan on our team right now."

Hawkins has needed this experience too. It just took time before he realized it.

* * *

Hawkins played in just four AAU tournaments as a high schooler. And he left one of those before it was over, checking out of a game at halftime so he could attend his prom.

Had he known then where basketball could take him, maybe he would have prioritized differently.

Then again, maybe not.

Hawkins has always been this way, constantly testing and stretching himself by filling up his schedule and pursuing new goals. He doesn't like to sit still. Never has.

His mom, Rhonda, laughed when she referenced all of their cracked windows, mirrors and picture frames over the years. Ryan's two siblings were much older. So he had to come up with his own games.

"He's just always been about fun," Rhonda said.

There weren't as many breakables at the local YMCA. So Ryan practically moved in there. He'd hang out at the Y after school, pop by the house for supper and then return to the facility until it closed.

Sometimes he'd have Mom tag along for basketball drills — she'd stand her ground in the paint while Ryan worked on his step-throughs and pivots as he tried to find an angle to score. Once he got taller, he had Rhonda use a broom.

Growing up, Ryan insisted he'd someday suit up for the Kansas City Chiefs. By his teenage years, he was playing six varsity sports for Atlantic High School. He reserved any extra free time in summer for water skiing at the lake.

Ryan even tried baseball at Northwest — but during one three-hour practice, he and the new pitchers only got to throw for about 20 minutes and then spent the rest of the workout standing around. That was the end of his college baseball career.

Hawkins soon learned to funnel his vibrancy into basketball. His Creighton teammates noticed that right away last summer.

"He's always talking. Loud. Every drill, every warmup, whatever it is — he's always talking," senior KeyShawn Feazell said. "That's just him. That's his personality, just energetic. You gotta love it."

According to Hawkins, that probably comes from his dad.

* * *

There will be instances within a game's chaotic flow, even with the pressure mounting and tension peaking, when Hawkins suddenly senses a calming presence. The stress dissipates. The mind focuses.

It's his dad. Has to be.

"In those moments you know he's there with you," he said.

Greg Hawkins died from colon cancer at the age of 53 in 2013. He lived with the disease for more than five years. Ryan was just a kid then. But he'll never forget what he saw during that time.

His dad went to work with a smile on his face. Every day. Greg was a truck driver. He'd routinely hop in the semi, make a pit stop at a Des Moines hospital for chemo, and then complete his delivery.

He'd return home with that smile.

Ryan's mom was the same way, teaching at the high school all those years while facing the potential tragedy.

"I felt like I learned a lot, not only from my dad in that situation but the way that my mom handled it," Ryan said. "You've got to find a lesson in everything and you've got to find a positive in everything.

"It kind of shows that he lived a powerful, good life. That people miss him and learned lessons from him."

Ryan's tribute is showcased every time he steps on the basketball court.

He plays hard, without complaint. His Creighton teammates have marveled at all the little things he does so well, and so consistently. He's been banged up throughout this season, yet still brings it on game days.

He doesn't know any other way.

The sequence that will always stick out in the mind of his former coach at Northwest, Ben McCollum, happened in the final few seconds of a game last year. Ryan tried to draw a charge and fell to the floor as a driving guard missed a shot — no call — so he immediately jumped up, sprinted downcourt and tipped in a teammate's missed layup for the game-winning bucket with one second left.

"That was a winning play," McCollum said.

* * *

A pass sailed out of bounds late in the first half at Butler on Wednesday, and Hawkins grabbed the arm of one freshman and started motioning to the rest of the Bluejays on the court. He had some words of encouragement to share.

But the Jays needed more than a few pep talks three nights ago. They never found their footing in a 72-55 dud.

It marked their sixth defeat of the season. Hawkins lost seven total games during his entire four-year career at Northwest.

But this is why Hawkins is here in Omaha.

The 24-year-old has accumulated all this basketball expertise over the years. Hawkins has tallied 2,331 points and 1,083 rebounds between Divisions I and II. He perfected his jumper and found his niche in Northwest's innovative offense, helping cultivate a winning culture along the way.

Had it all ended after a third Division II national championship last March, Hawkins said he would have exhaled with pride and fulfillment.

But COVID granted him an extra year of eligibility. One more chance to leave an imprint on others, to push himself even further, to set himself up for a future career after basketball.

He needed to shake it up and try something new. Creighton's been a perfect fit.

"I tried to flip it, look at it later on in life — what is going to do more for me?" Hawkins said. "I'll be able to be a better leader because of this experience. I feel like personally, I'll grow a lot from this."

