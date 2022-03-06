Ryan Hawkins, Ryan Kalkbrenner and Creighton freshman trio net Big East honors

Greg McDermott made reference Saturday that this Creighton team consists of old guys and young guys, with not much in between.

On Sunday, those young guys — or new guys — got their due when the Big East announced its all-league teams.

Senior Ryan Hawkins was named to the second team during his only season with Creighton. Sophomore center Ryan Kalkbrenner was honorable mention while the trio of Ryan Nembhard, Trey Alexander and Arthur Kaluma were named to the all-freshman team.

Hawkins, who scored more than 2,000 points starring for Division II powerhouse Northwest Missouri State before transferring to CU, leads the Big East in double-doubles (11). He also leads the Bluejays in scoring (14.3 points per game) and rebounding (7.7).

But more important to McDermott, the coach appreciates Hawkins' approach at practice that has influenced the team's younger players.

"Hawk has been terrific in whenever we've asked him to do," McDermott said.

Kalkbrenner has made strides in his first season as a starter, too. He has blocked a league-best 80 shots and helped Creighton lead the Big East in field goal percentage defense (.400). The 7-foot-1 sophomore has improved offensively, too, averaging 12.7 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.

"The Ryan Kalkbrenner from where he was last year to where he is now is incredible," McDermott said. "He's continued to build on his game."

Nembhard, who sustained a season-ending wrist injury Feb. 23, became Creighton's first unanimous choice to the all-freshman team since Marcus Zegarowski in 2019. The point guard leads Creighton in assists (4.4), steals (1.3) and minutes (34.8) per game.

The Jays have gone 2-2 since Nembhard's injury, when Alexander slid over to run the point. Alexander is averaging 6.4 points and 3.7 rebounds.

"He's playing a very difficult role under unique and tough circumstances," McDermott said of Alexander.

Kaluma is averaging 9.5 points and 5.0 rebounds per game. He was named the freshman of the week Sunday, an award CU's trio has received 11 times this season.

The Big East first team included UConn's R.J. Cole and Adama Sanogo, Marquette's Justin Lewis, Julian Champagnie of St. John's, Seton Hall's Jared Rhoden and Villanova's Collin Gillespie, who was the lone unanimous choice. The league will announce its player of the year, freshman of the year and coach of the year Wednesday.

McDermott thought his players were deserving of league honors as Creighton has compiled a 20-10 record to earn the fourth seed for the Big East tournament. It will face fifth-seeded Marquette in the quarterfinal at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

"This is one of the most rewarding years of my career," McDermott said. "Just to watch it come together from where we were to where we are now."

