Ryan Hawkins says Creighton's offense was a good prep for the pros

Ryan Hawkins knows the NBA is a much different beast than the Big East.

He knows that will take time to get used to. But while the speed and athleticism are much different on the court, Hawkins thinks he can shoot the ball well at this level.

“I’m kind of undersized for my position (and) a little bit slower,” Hawkins said Wednesday from the Golden State Warriors' facility. “But I feel like once it comes to 5-on-5, I make up for that with my basketball IQ and knowledge of the game.”

The former Creighton forward will be playing this summer for the Golden State Warriors in the California Classic Summer League and with the Toronto Raptors in the Las Vegas Summer League.

After spending five years at Northwest Missouri State, where he won two Division II national titles, and one with the Bluejays, where CU won an NCAA tournament game, Hawkins wasn't drafted last Thursday but signed with the two NBA teams.

Starting all 35 games for the Jays, the 6-foot-7 Hawkins averaged 13.8 points and 7.8 rebounds — both team highs.

Donning the No. 44 blue practice jersey — the same number he wore at Creighton — Hawkins gets to represent the seven-time NBA champions, who most recently won the title a couple of weeks ago after defeating the Boston Celtics in six games.

While Hawkins knows the Warriors’ Summer League roster doesn’t feature Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson or Draymond Green, he said you can still feel the championship pedigree from the organization.

“You can just feel the culture here and the culture of winning, just the winning habits,” Hawkins said. “From the coaching staff down through the trainers, you can feel it. It's a great feeling to be a part of and I'm just very thankful for this opportunity.”

Besides the younger players, Golden State’s roster comprises international and G League players as well as other undrafted players. There’s a good mix, which the Warriors' Summer League coach Seth Cooper thinks will benefit them.

“(It’s) a really good diverse group of guys that can do a little bit of everything and hopefully showcase what they can do and also complement the Warriors players that we will have playing,” Cooper said.

Hawkins said overall that the process after the draft and finding a place to play was fun, but that it was very stressful. “That’s the beauty of it,” Hawkins said.

“If it was predetermined and you knew beforehand, it (would) kind of take the fun out of it in a way.”

In June, Hawkins had the opportunity to go home to Iowa for a couple of days and take the time to reflect with his friends in Atlantic. His journey had taken him from Northwest Missouri State to Creighton and eventually to the Summer League, and he knows he was surrounded by coaches and players who have helped him develop as a player.

He also said coach Greg McDermott’s offense at Creighton was very relatable to the NBA, mostly with the pace and the shot opportunities the offense tries to create. There were also the little things, where McDermott would pull him aside and teach him things that would connect at the pro level.

That includes moving without the ball and creating space and openings for other players.

“Being in (Creighton’s) system for one year really helped me develop and understand this kind of offense,” Hawkins said.

Hawkins and the Warriors begin the three-game tournament against the Sacramento Kings on Saturday before playing the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat to finish the tournament. Just two days later, he’ll be in Las Vegas competing with the Raptors.

On the court, Hawkins knows he just needs to play his game and can’t force plays. He’ll play to his strengths, just like he will let his teammates do.

“There’s guys on the floor that do other things better than me,” Hawkins said. “I'm gonna let them handle the ball, do that kind of stuff. And then when I get my opportunity, I get a good shot, I'm gonna take it and I'm gonna take it with confidence.”

