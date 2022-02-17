Ryan Hawkins scores 25 as Creighton holds off DePaul in key road win

Creighton senior Ryan Hawkins scored 25 points and Ryan Nembhard added 19 points to help the Jays hold off DePaul for a key road 71-59 win Thursday night at Wintrust Arena.

Hawkins was the go-to guy all game long, burying 3-pointers early and finishing inside in crunch time. His four-point play put CU up 50-39 with eight minutes left — and after DePaul pulled within 54-50 at the 5:51 mark, he had six points during a 10-4 surge to create enough cushion for Nembhard to seal the victory.

Nembhard, who had a highlight-reel fastbreak dunk early in the second half, put the game away in the final 90 seconds. He nailed a 3-pointer and a pull-up jumper on back-to-back possessions to stretch Creighton's lead to 69-56.

CU also got 12 points and 13 rebounds from sophomore Ryan Kalkbrenner. He helped fortify the Jays' defense inside — Creighton funneled driving DePaul ball handlers right to the shot-blocker and forced them to attempt contested floaters and mid-range jumpers. The Blue Demons (12-13, 3-12) ended up just 15 of 42 (35.7%) on 2-point field goals.

The Jays (16-8, 8-5) have now won four in a row, their longest winning streak since they opened the season 4-0. They're tied for third place in the Big East standings with five games remaining.

CU hosts Marquette on Sunday.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com.

