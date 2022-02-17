 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story topical
BASKETBALL

Ryan Hawkins scores 25 as Creighton holds off DePaul in key road win

  • Updated
  • 0

Creighton senior Ryan Hawkins scored 25 points and Ryan Nembhard added 19 points to help the Jays hold off DePaul for a key road 71-59 win Thursday night at Wintrust Arena.

Hawkins was the go-to guy all game long, burying 3-pointers early and finishing inside in crunch time. His four-point play put CU up 50-39 with eight minutes left — and after DePaul pulled within 54-50 at the 5:51 mark, he had six points during a 10-4 surge to create enough cushion for Nembhard to seal the victory.

Nembhard, who had a highlight-reel fastbreak dunk early in the second half, put the game away in the final 90 seconds. He nailed a 3-pointer and a pull-up jumper on back-to-back possessions to stretch Creighton's lead to 69-56.

CU also got 12 points and 13 rebounds from sophomore Ryan Kalkbrenner. He helped fortify the Jays' defense inside — Creighton funneled driving DePaul ball handlers right to the shot-blocker and forced them to attempt contested floaters and mid-range jumpers. The Blue Demons (12-13, 3-12) ended up just 15 of 42 (35.7%) on 2-point field goals.

People are also reading…

The Jays (16-8, 8-5) have now won four in a row, their longest winning streak since they opened the season 4-0. They're tied for third place in the Big East standings with five games remaining.

CU hosts Marquette on Sunday.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com.

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa

0 Comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Nebraska State Wrestling 2022 Thursday evening session

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert