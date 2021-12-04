Ryan Hawkins scores 25, but turnovers doom Creighton in loss to Iowa State

Creighton committed 21 turnovers against Iowa State's suffocating defense, and those miscues kept CU from securing its first signature win of the year.

The Jays (7-2) just couldn't get comfortable Saturday night against the Cyclones, who harassed ball handlers, plugged up passing lanes and stuffed the paint with quick-moving defenders all night long.

CU managed just one field goal (and five total points) during a critical six-minute stretch late in the second half, falling behind by as many as nine points. By the end of the drought, CU trailed 50-42 with a little more than four minutes left.

The Jays couldn't get over the hump from there.

Senior Ryan Hawkins certainly did all he could to give his team a chance. He scored eight straight points in crunch time, hitting two floaters and four free throws. He finished with 25 points.

CU did pull within five points a couple of times in the closing moments.

Freshman Ryan Nembhard had an open 3-pointer with 27 seconds left that could have cut the deficit to two. He didn't hit it.