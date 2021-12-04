Ryan Hawkins scores 25, but turnovers doom Creighton in loss to Iowa State

Creighton committed 21 turnovers against Iowa State's suffocating defense, and those miscues kept CU from securing its first signature win of the year.
The Jays (7-2) just couldn't get comfortable Saturday night against the Cyclones, who harassed ball handlers, plugged up passing lanes and stuffed the paint with quick-moving defenders all night long.
CU managed just one field goal (and five total points) during a critical six-minute stretch late in the second half, falling behind by as many as nine points. By the end of the drought, CU trailed 50-42 with a little more than four minutes left.
The Jays couldn't get over the hump from there.
Senior Ryan Hawkins certainly did all he could to give his team a chance. He scored eight straight points in crunch time, hitting two floaters and four free throws. He finished with 25 points.
CU did pull within five points a couple of times in the closing moments.
Freshman Ryan Nembhard had an open 3-pointer with 27 seconds left that could have cut the deficit to two. He didn't hit it.
And the Cyclones, perhaps one of the nation's biggest surprise teams this year, were able to hang on. Largely because they constantly had the answer when they needed it late in the second half.
Junior Caleb Grill, who made all four of his 3-pointers, came through with a key putback layup at the 3:11 mark. Senior Izaiah Brockington nailed a 3-pointer at the end of the shot clock the next time down. Grill knocked down two free throws with 1:27 left to stretch the lead to seven points.
No. 19 Iowa State (8-0) closed it out from there for its first road win in 25 tries. This ISU program won just two games last season. But the roster was totally remade in the offseason by first-year coach T.J. Otzelberger and the Cyclones have started off hot.
They beat two ranked teams, Memphis and Xavier, last week. Then they survived a tough test Saturday night.
The defeat snapped Creighton's 22-game home winning streak against nonconference opponents. The Jays hadn't lost to an out-of-league foe inside the CHI Health Center since No. 1 Gonzaga beat them here in 2018.
But they weren't sharp enough, especially early on.
Creighton turned the ball over 12 times in the game's first 12 minutes — a stretch that included five giveaways on five straight possessions. The Jays got called for a charge, two traveling violations and an accidental step-on-the-sideline. A pass got mishandled, another was intercepted. Drivers were doubled and stripped of possession or forced into mishaps.
CU had another string of turnovers during that scoring lull late in the second half — four over a five-possession stretch — and Iowa State seized control.
The Cyclones turned a two-point lead with 10 minutes remaining into a 48-39 advantage with seven minutes left. They finished Creighton off from there.
The Jays, still dealing with growing pains with their young roster, will have plenty of things to learn after Saturday night.
But they may have proved something defensively.
Iowa State's top two scorers, Brockington and senior Gabe Kalscheur, combined for just two free throws during the game's first 32 minutes. Kalscheur never ended up hitting a shot. Brockington scored 12 points.
CU forced three shot clock violations on the night. It held the Cyclones to 41.2% shooting — ISU started the game 4 of 21, missing seven of its first nine layup and dunk tries at the rim.
But ultimately the Jays weren't able to maximize their offensive chances.
They struggled to work the ball inside. Sophomore Ryan Kalkbrenner only attempted four shots. They missed some good looks from distance when they needed them the most (2 of 10 from long range after the break).
And then there were the turnovers.
The 21 giveaways marked the most in Greg McDermott's tenure as Creighton's coach.
