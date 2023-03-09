NEW YORK -- Ryan Kalkbrenner couldn’t be restrained.

The gentle giant seldom becomes animated. It’s not that the moments don’t arrive, it just takes more to extract the internal beast that operates the lanky limbs of No. 24 Creighton’s defensive anchor.

Kalkbrenner’s had his moments when sixth-seeded Villanova charged back in the third-seeded Bluejays’ 87-74 win Thursday night to advance to the Big East tournament’s 8 p.m. semifinal game vs. second-seeded Xavier.

When sixth-seeded Villanova cut a 20-point deficit to nine in typical Big East fashion, CU needed a response. A heartbreaking bucket that let the opponents know they couldn’t step too close. After breaking the Wildcats’ persistent press, sophomore Arthur Kaluma found a streaking Kalkbrenner in air, his arms extended just far enough to slam the lob down as VU’s Mark Armstrong fouled him.

He wasn’t done. The big man wanted to rip the hearts of Wildcat fans in two. His second and-one just over a minute later did a bit more than that, effectively ending Villanova’s Big East Tournament run in that moment. Kalkbrenner, who finished with 21 points, let out a primal roar.

“It’s just a big moment, man,” he said. “At MSG, Big East tournament. Villanova is a great team. They tried to make a comeback, and a team like Villanova you have to take seriously when they start making a comeback.

“And-ones were just big plays. They get you hype no matter what.”

Just over a month’s worth of a storied series — three games between a preseason top-10 squad that’s emerged as a heavy hitter in a league it’s only belonged to for a decade and the legendary program that’s ran the table during that time — set the scene.

When Kalkbrenner watched VU big man Eric Dixon drop 31 points in Philly, the league knew that Villanova was trending upward. It’d take a fairly complete game to knock the Wildcats off come Thursday.

And Creighton (21-11) delivered: Its first half checked all the boxes.

Step 1: Show off some shotmaking. Coach Greg McDermott went nearly seven minutes without making any substitutions. By the time guard Shereef Mitchell got ready to check in, the Jays were ahead nine points behind hot starts from Trey Alexander and Kaluma. They finished with 13 and 18 points, respectively.

When it wasn’t them, it was the third member of Creighton’s three-headed sophomore snake, Ryan Nembhard. The point guard missed last year’s tournament with an injury. On Thursday, he finished with 17 points, five assists and five rebounds.

Of course, what goes up must come down. And when CU’s shotmaking died down completely — an 0 for 6 stretch where the Jays went scoreless for more than four minutes — its defense helped it survive.

Dixon’s outburst in Philly left a bad taste in CU’s mouth, and Justin Moore’s eight assists only made it worse. Creighton ensured it wouldn’t see a repeat.

“Dixon is a really, really good player,” Kalkbrenner said. “He made us do some things differently than we normally do in our defense.

McDermott noted the staff watching film with Kalkbrenner and freshman Fred King. He’d harp on their activity and not getting caught in the “in between,” which is how McDermott defines the indecisive space between the key and beyond the 3-point line.

When Dixon caught it, McDermott wanted to make sure the surrounding defenders stunted and made Dixon think his look wasn’t there.

On Thursday, the Jays respected Dixon out the gate. Kalkbrenner hardly let him leave his sight, putting a hand up or lunging toward him. Creighton scrambled around him, rotating after Dixon turned down a look. Kalkbrenner even defended the perimeter at times.

It was a tall task. One the Jays looked up to.

Dixon and Moore combined for four points on just 2-for-12 shooting through the first 20 minutes.

“I got the chance to prove that we could adjust,” Kalkbrenner said. “As a defensive player, you never want to have a game like that where your guy gets that many points. So it was definitely kind of a game where I went in like, ‘I gotta shut him down.’”

Creighton strung together stop after stop. With senior guard Baylor Scheierman defending Big East Freshman of the Year Cam Whitmore, the Wildcats (17-16) looked to target the Aurora native. Scheierman responded well before his two fouls saw him sit earlier than he’d like.

All things considered, McDermott couldn’t have asked for a better 20 minutes of hoops.

“You have to beat Villanova because they're not going to beat themselves,” McDermott said. “So to beat a team that's as disciplined as them, you have to exhibit the same type of discipline. And I thought for the most part tonight we did that.”

The Jays began the second half even hotter.

During his three years in the Summit League, Scheierman likely couldn’t imagine the sensation behind playing in a building like Madison Square Garden. He didn’t need a pinch on Thursday.

After his pair of second-half 3s — and finishing with 12 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists — the world’s most famous arena knew very well who he was.

But Villanova wouldn’t go out too quietly. If Providence and the entire two-day slate of games showed nothing else, it showed no lead was enough to breathe.

It took two minutes for the Wildcats to score 11 unanswered points and force three turnovers to cut a hefty CU lead down to single digits.

“If you’re at home and you get up 20 against a team, you can maybe take a breath,” Kalkbrenner said. “Here? Especially against a team like Nova? You cannot relax. We kind of found that out.”

With just under five minutes to play, Creighton was being forced to stand its ground. The Jays weren’t guaranteed a win in this scenario. Full court presses have been scary sights, and January’s loss at UConn isn’t too distant a memory.

Yet the Jays and Kalkbrenner doubled down. When the smoke cleared, the big man stood tall with every inch of his 7-foot-1 frame.

A couple monumental and-ones from him later, and Alexander was forced to hold his ground when Kalkbrenner jumped and delivered a heavier chest bump than he could handle.

“For us to be playing a team that’s way more physical and disciplined in terms of the way they prepare,” Alexander said. “And for us to go out there and break the press and not really turn the ball over how they wanted to, it was just big for us.”