Ryan Kalkbrenner expected to return to Creighton's lineup on Thursday

Joel Lorenzi and Dirk Chatelain look at the shocking turn of events that is Creighton's season so far.

After missing Creighton’s past three games with a non-COVID illness, junior center Ryan Kalkbrenner is expected to make his return against Butler on Thursday night, a source told The World-Herald.

The news comes a day before the Bluejays begin a three-game home slate against Butler, looking to finally break their six-game losing streak.

In the three games that CU’s 7-foot-1 big man has been absent, the team dropped both of their games in Las Vegas against BYU and Arizona State and suffered a double-digit loss to Marquette on the road this past Friday.

Kalkbrenner was averaging 15.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks while shooting 76.3% from the field before being sidelined.

