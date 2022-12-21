Ryan Kalkbrenner expected to return to Creighton's lineup on Thursday

After missing Creighton’s past three games with a non-COVID illness, junior center Ryan Kalkbrenner is expected to make his return against Butler on Thursday night, a source told The World-Herald.
The news comes a day before the Bluejays begin a three-game home slate against Butler, looking to finally break their six-game losing streak.
In the three games that CU’s 7-foot-1 big man has been absent, the team dropped both of their games in Las Vegas against BYU and Arizona State and suffered a double-digit loss to Marquette on the road this past Friday.
Kalkbrenner was averaging 15.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks while shooting 76.3% from the field before being sidelined.
Jasen Green
JASEN GREEN Position: Forward Hometown: Omaha, Neb.
Ben Shtolzberg
BEN SHTOLZBERG Position: Guard Hometown: Northridge, Calif.
Ryan Nembhard
RYAN NEMBHARD Position: Guard Hometown: Aurora, Ontario, Canada
Shereef Mitchell
SHEREEF MITCHELL
Position: Guard
Hometown: Omaha, Neb.
Francisco Farabello
FRANCISCO FARABELLO Position: Guard Hometown: Canada de Gomez, Argentina
Zander Yates
ZANDER YATES Position: Forward Hometown: Germantown, Tenn.
Ryan Kalkbrenner
RYAN KALKBRENNER Position: Center Hometown: Florissant, Mo.
Mason Miller
MASON MILLER
Position: Forward
Hometown: Germantown, Tenn.
Sami Osmani
SAMI OSMANI Position: Guard Hometown: Oak Lawn, Ill.
John Christofilis
JOHN CHRISTOFILIS Position: Guard Hometown: Seattle, Wash.
Evan Young
EVAN YOUNG Position: Guard Hometown: Alpine, Utah
Devin Davis
DEVIN DAVIS Position: Guard Hometown: Chicago, Ill.
Trey Alexander
TREY ALEXANDER Position: Guard Hometown: Oklahoma City, Okla.
Arthur Kaluma
ARTHUR KALUMA Position: Forward Hometown: Glendale, Ariz.
Fredrick King
FREDRICK KING Position: Center Hometown: Mangrove Cay, Andros, Bahamas
Baylor Scheierman
BAYLOR SCHEIERMAN
Position: Guard
Hometown: Aurora, Neb.
