Ryan Kalkbrenner expected to return to Creighton's lineup on Thursday

After missing Creighton’s past three games with a non-COVID illness, junior center Ryan Kalkbrenner is expected to make his return against Butler on Thursday night, a source told The World-Herald.

The news comes a day before the Bluejays begin a three-game home slate against Butler, looking to finally break their six-game losing streak.

In the three games that CU’s 7-foot-1 big man has been absent, the team dropped both of their games in Las Vegas against BYU and Arizona State and suffered a double-digit loss to Marquette on the road this past Friday.

Kalkbrenner was averaging 15.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks while shooting 76.3% from the field before being sidelined.

Close 1 of 16 Jasen Green JASEN GREEN Position: Forward Hometown: Omaha, Neb. Ben Shtolzberg BEN SHTOLZBERG Position: Guard Hometown: Northridge, Calif. Ryan Nembhard RYAN NEMBHARD Position: Guard Hometown: Aurora, Ontario, Canada Shereef Mitchell SHEREEF MITCHELL Position: Guard Hometown: Omaha, Neb. Francisco Farabello FRANCISCO FARABELLO Position: Guard Hometown: Canada de Gomez, Argentina Zander Yates ZANDER YATES Position: Forward Hometown: Germantown, Tenn. Ryan Kalkbrenner RYAN KALKBRENNER Position: Center Hometown: Florissant, Mo. Mason Miller MASON MILLER Position: Forward Hometown: Germantown, Tenn. Sami Osmani SAMI OSMANI Position: Guard Hometown: Oak Lawn, Ill. John Christofilis JOHN CHRISTOFILIS Position: Guard Hometown: Seattle, Wash. Evan Young EVAN YOUNG Position: Guard Hometown: Alpine, Utah Devin Davis DEVIN DAVIS Position: Guard Hometown: Chicago, Ill. Trey Alexander TREY ALEXANDER Position: Guard Hometown: Oklahoma City, Okla. Arthur Kaluma ARTHUR KALUMA Position: Forward Hometown: Glendale, Ariz. Fredrick King FREDRICK KING Position: Center Hometown: Mangrove Cay, Andros, Bahamas Baylor Scheierman BAYLOR SCHEIERMAN Position: Guard Hometown: Aurora, Neb. The 2022-23 Creighton men's basketball team 1 of 16 Jasen Green JASEN GREEN Position: Forward Hometown: Omaha, Neb. Ben Shtolzberg BEN SHTOLZBERG Position: Guard Hometown: Northridge, Calif. Ryan Nembhard RYAN NEMBHARD Position: Guard Hometown: Aurora, Ontario, Canada Shereef Mitchell SHEREEF MITCHELL Position: Guard Hometown: Omaha, Neb. Francisco Farabello FRANCISCO FARABELLO Position: Guard Hometown: Canada de Gomez, Argentina Zander Yates ZANDER YATES Position: Forward Hometown: Germantown, Tenn. Ryan Kalkbrenner RYAN KALKBRENNER Position: Center Hometown: Florissant, Mo. Mason Miller MASON MILLER Position: Forward Hometown: Germantown, Tenn. Sami Osmani SAMI OSMANI Position: Guard Hometown: Oak Lawn, Ill. John Christofilis JOHN CHRISTOFILIS Position: Guard Hometown: Seattle, Wash. Evan Young EVAN YOUNG Position: Guard Hometown: Alpine, Utah Devin Davis DEVIN DAVIS Position: Guard Hometown: Chicago, Ill. Trey Alexander TREY ALEXANDER Position: Guard Hometown: Oklahoma City, Okla. Arthur Kaluma ARTHUR KALUMA Position: Forward Hometown: Glendale, Ariz. Fredrick King FREDRICK KING Position: Center Hometown: Mangrove Cay, Andros, Bahamas Baylor Scheierman BAYLOR SCHEIERMAN Position: Guard Hometown: Aurora, Neb.