Ryan Kalkbrenner has near-perfect game in Creighton's win over Kennesaw State

Creighton freshman Ryan Kalkbrenner dunked five times and scored 14 points to help the Jays earn a lopsided 93-58 victory over Kennesaw State Friday at the CHI Health Center.

It was a near-perfect showing on offense for Kalkbrenner, who only missed one of his eight shots in his third career game. The 7-footer had 10 points during a 19-2 run in the first half that put the Jays (3-0) in control for good.

CU trailed 8-6 after four minutes. But it scored on nine of its next 10 possessions to go ahead 25-10. The lead stretched to 27 points at the break.

Five other Creighton players reached double-figures, too. Junior Marcus Zegarowski scored 14 points and senior Damien Jefferson added 13.

CU led by as many as 41 points against the Owls (2-2), who lost to the Jays 81-55 last season.

No. 9 Creighton has cruised in all three of its games so far. But the competition level jumps up considerably next week when CU travels to No. 7 Kansas and hosts Nebraska.

