Ryan Kalkbrenner is a bit of a perfectionist, and Creighton has been reaping the benefits

“Casey! Casey!”

Creighton video coordinator Casey Matthews starts scribbling the instant he hears CU sophomore Ryan Kalkbrenner calling his name. Kalkbrenner usually points at Matthews, too, after a turnover, bad foul or missed bunny.

The 7-foot-1 center used to let small mistakes linger for long stretches. Last month, Kalkbrenner said he spent more time bemoaning his poor performances against UConn, Butler and Seton Hall (3.7 points per game on 22% shooting) in coaches’ offices than he spent on the court before CU’s game against Georgetown four days after his slump.

Now he and Matthews have a system. If Kalkbrenner makes a mistake, he points to Matthews, who notes the play.

“So instead of thinking about it, I know it’s on that piece of paper,” Kalkbrenner said. “I don’t have to think about it. I know it sounds stupid, but it works.”

The Bluejays won’t argue with the results. Beginning with the Georgetown game, Kalkbrenner has scored at least 12 points in 11 straight games (averaging 17). He’s shooting 71% during that stretch, and he was named the Big East’s Defensive Player of the Year last week.

As CU prepares to play San Diego State in the NCAA Tournament, the only mistake coaches see is the doubt Kalkbrenner felt in the first place.

“For a guy that's so talented, sometimes him just having the confidence and the belief in himself is a piece of it too,” Creighton assistant coach Alan Huss said. “I think that's really important. We all believe in him. Sometimes he's kind of the last one to jump on that train.”

Kalkbrenner arrived at Creighton with an engine that needed tuning. Huss says Jays coaches saw glimpses of Kalkbrenner’s sophomore-season dominance during his freshman year, but only for brief, 90-second stretches.

Check the numbers: Kalkbrenner actually blocked shots at a higher rate (9.7% block rate) last season than during his DPOY campaign (8.9%). But as a freshman, Kalkbrenner said, he could only last three or four trips upcourt before losing his wind.

Then he’d grow tired, rotate late. “And when you combine those two things, you pick up a foul, typically,” Huss said.

Sure enough, Kalkbrenner committed 4.5 fouls per 40 minutes as a freshman. It didn’t help that Creighton deployed an aggressive pick-and-roll defense that asked big men to coral guards dribbling around screens, but that style suited starting forward Christian Bishop, who transferred to Texas before this season. CU couldn’t overhaul its defense to suit the backup that lacked conditioning.

“A lot of times it didn't look good,” Kalkbrenner said, laughing. “I got split a lot, got beat a lot — it was part of the learning experience.”

He decided to change those patterns late last season, when Kalkbrenner earned an invitation to Team USA’s U-19 training camp. Creighton coach Greg McDermott told Kalkbrenner that stamina would be an advantage in such a setting. So Kalkbrenner found CU’s head of athletic performance, Jeremy Anderson, and set a clear objective.

“I need to get in shape.”

For the next few months, Kalkbrenner rose between 7 and 9 a.m. (“not stupid early,” he said) and ran sprints on Creighton’s soccer field. He spent hours on the exercise bikes inside CU’s practice facility — 40 seconds of sprinting (110 RPMs), 20 seconds of rest.

By the time Kalkbrenner left for camp, “I was in the best shape of my life,” and he could tell the difference when he arrived in Fort Worth for camp. He rarely needed a sub, and he found it easier to defend smaller players on switches. Some names he defended: Purdue’s Jaden Ivey, Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren, and Louisiana Tech’s Kenneth Lofton Jr.

“You can’t just guard bigs at those things,” Kalkbrenner said. “You have to guard different positions. And (Holmgren) is a 7-footer with guard skills.”

Kalkbrenner played well enough to earn a spot on the 12-man World Cup roster (out of 26 invitees). He averaged 5.9 points and four rebounds in 11 minutes per game while the U.S. won gold.

When he returned to Creighton, coaches played him and McNeese State transfer Keashawn Feazell in equal three- and four-minute shifts. Huss said it took a few games for them to realize how much Kalkbrenner’s endurance had improved.

Instead of 90 seconds, Kalkbrenner could play nine-minute shifts. He recorded five blocks in four of his first 12 games as the Jays pivoted to a more conservative pick-and-roll coverage that kept Kalkbrenner below the screen. And for the season, he committed just two fouls per 40 minutes.

The Jays could (and did) build their defense around him now.

“He covers up so many mistakes,” Huss said. “He allows (guards) to play with a certain level of confidence. … It just instills a sense of confidence in our guys on the perimeter that even if we don't do something 100% perfect, or if I really get up and run this guy off that three point line, I know I'm sending them to a guy that's not only going to protect the rim, but he's also going to do it without fouling.”

He’s also scored double-figure points in 25 of 33 games. He played on a sprained ankle for six of the eight others, including the UConn, Butler and Seton Hall games.

“But I don’t want to make that an excuse,” Kalkbrenner said. In his mind, the scoring droughts were a product of unrefined skills and an untrained mind.

A year ago, the Jays’ big man couldn’t play long enough to showcase his talent. Now he can’t play well enough to satisfy his own standards.

CU is reminded of Kalkbrenner’s progress every time Matthews picks up his note pad.

“Casey!”

“I'm a bit of a perfectionist,” Kalkbrenner said. “I want to do everything perfect, just how it’s supposed to be. If I don't do it, I get stuck on it.”

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.