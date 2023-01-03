Ryan Kalkbrenner keys first-half blitz in easy Creighton win over Seton Hall

Three, dunk, dunk, dunk, 3, hook shot, 3. Seventeen points in just over four minutes.

That’s a classic Creighton run under coach Greg McDermott, and CU executed one to perfection Tuesday night in its 83-61 win over Seton Hall. The 17-2 blitz – from the 12:30 to 8:15 mark of the first half –helped the Bluejays run up a 21-point halftime lead they never came close to relinquishing.

In perhaps his most complete performance of the season, now-healthy center Ryan Kalkbrenner finished with 17 points, eight rebounds and six blocks, five of which came in a dominant opening 20 minutes. Arthur Kaluma had a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds, while Trey Alexander scored 15 and dished out six assists. Creighton (9-6 overall and 3-1 in the Big East) turned 13 Pirate turnovers in 24 points and hit 11-of-27 3-pointers.

Seton Hall (8-8, 1-4) was led by guard Femi Odukale’s 16 points. A team that averages 25 trips to the free throw line per game only took 14 free throws as CU’s defense, anchored by Kalkbrenner, built a wall around the basket.

CU tore down the Pirates’ wall rather quickly, with Kalkbrenner doing much of the damage during the early, game-defining run.

After Alexander hit a 3 to give CU a 13-10 lead, Kalkbrenner had three straight dunks, the first on a nifty rebound tip from Ryan Nembhard, one off an offensive rebound, and one after a sharp, hard pass from Baylor Scheierman. A Kalkbrenner eight-foot hook shot – sandwiched between two Mason Miller 3-pointers – gave Creighton a 27-12 lead by the run’s end. Nembhard hit a 3 and made a pretty, high-lofted layup off the glass to help give CU a 43-22 advantage.

The Jays kept their foot on the gas after halftime with 18-7 run over the first 6:28 of the second half. Alexander got hot on jump shots and the lead twice ballooned to 32 before Creighton inserted its reserves for the last five minutes of the blowout.

The victory completed a three-game homestand, all wins against Butler, DePaul and Seton Hall, which are a combined 3-10 in Big East play. The next test – at Connecticut Saturday – is far tougher; the fourth-ranked Huskies are 14-1 and feature Adama Sanogo, one of the nation’s few post players who can match Kalkbrenner’s prowess.

