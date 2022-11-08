Ryan Kalkbrenner named to Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy Men's Player of the Year watch list

Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner was named to the Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy Men's Player of the Year watch list on Tuesday.

Kalkbrenner averaged 13.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.6 blocked shots per game last season and was the Big East Defensive Player of the Year and an All-Big East honorable mention selection.

This season he was the only Bluejay named preseason All-Big East first team.

His recognition makes him the fourth different Jay in coach Greg McDermott's tenure to be named to the watch list.

Doug McDermott was on the preseason watch list in 2011-12, 2012-13 and 2013-14. He was a finalist in 2012-13 and won the award in 2013-14. Marcus Foster was named to the midseason list in 2016-17, then made the preseason and midseason lists in 2017-18. Marcus Zegarowski was named to the preseason and midseason lists in 2020-21.