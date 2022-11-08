Ryan Kalkbrenner named to Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy Men's Player of the Year watch list

Creighton head coach Greg McDermott and players Arthur Kaluma and Baylor Scheierman press conference following the St. Thomas vs. Creighton men's basketball game at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Monday, November 7, 2022. Creighton won the game 72-60.
Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner was named to the Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy Men's Player of the Year watch list on Tuesday.
Kalkbrenner averaged 13.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.6 blocked shots per game last season and was the Big East Defensive Player of the Year and an All-Big East honorable mention selection.
This season he was the only Bluejay named preseason All-Big East first team.
His recognition makes him the fourth different Jay in coach Greg McDermott's tenure to be named to the watch list.
Doug McDermott was on the preseason watch list in 2011-12, 2012-13 and 2013-14. He was a finalist in 2012-13 and won the award in 2013-14. Marcus Foster was named to the midseason list in 2016-17, then made the preseason and midseason lists in 2017-18. Marcus Zegarowski was named to the preseason and midseason lists in 2020-21.
Photos: Creighton men's basketball gets win over St. Thomas in season opener
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) moves with the ball in the St. Thomas vs. Creighton men's basketball game in Omaha on Monday. Creighton won the game 72-60.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) grabs the rebound in front of St. Thomas' Andrew Rohde (3) in the St. Thomas vs. Creighton men's basketball game in Omaha on Monday. Creighton won the game 72-60.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Trey Alexander (23) goes for two points in the St. Thomas vs. Creighton men's basketball game in Omaha on Monday. Creighton won the game 72-60.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Trey Alexander (23) goes up for a dunk in the St. Thomas vs. Creighton men's basketball game in Omaha on Monday. Creighton won the game 72-60.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott calls out to his team in the St. Thomas vs. Creighton men's basketball game in Omaha on Monday. Creighton won the game 72-60.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) fights for the rebound with St. Thomas' Parker Bjorklund (5) and Riley Miller (10) in the St. Thomas vs. Creighton men's basketball game in Omaha on Monday. Creighton won the game 72-60.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans cheer during the St. Thomas vs. Creighton men's basketball game in Omaha on Monday. Creighton won the game 72-60.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Caleb Zink, 7, and his mom, Mandy Zink, of Omaha, watch the St. Thomas vs. Creighton men's basketball game in Omaha on Monday. Creighton won the game 72-60.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) moves with the ball in the St. Thomas vs. Creighton men's basketball game in Omaha on Monday. Creighton won the game 72-60.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Mason Miller (13) spins around St. Thomas' Brooks Allen (14) in the St. Thomas vs. Creighton men's basketball game in Omaha on Monday. Creighton won the game 72-60.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton cheerleaders perform during a break in the St. Thomas vs. Creighton men's basketball game in Omaha on Monday. Creighton won the game 72-60.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) goes for two points with St. Thomas' Ahjany Lee (13) behind him in the St. Thomas vs. Creighton men's basketball game in Omaha on Monday. Creighton won the game 72-60.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
St. Thomas head coach Johnny Tauer and his bench react to a play in the St. Thomas vs. Creighton men's basketball game in Omaha on Monday. Creighton won the game 72-60.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24) moves with the ball in the St. Thomas vs. Creighton men's basketball game in Omaha on Monday. Creighton won the game 72-60.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton players are introduced before the start of the St. Thomas vs. Creighton men's basketball game in Omaha on Monday. Creighton won the game 72-60.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman (55) moves down the court between St. Thomas' Parker Bjorklund (5) and Andrew Rohde (3) in the St. Thomas vs. Creighton men's basketball game in Omaha on Monday. Creighton won the game 72-60.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Shereef Mitchell (4) controls the ball in the St. Thomas vs. Creighton men's basketball game in Omaha on Monday. Creighton won the game 72-60.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) stretches out for the ball while caught between St. Thomas' Will Engels (23) and Ahjany Lee (13) in the St. Thomas vs. Creighton men's basketball game in Omaha on Monday. Creighton won the game 72-60.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) defends against St. Thomas' Ahjany Lee (13) in the St. Thomas vs. Creighton men's basketball game in Omaha on Monday. Creighton won the game 72-60.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Trey Alexander (23) moves with the ball in the St. Thomas vs. Creighton men's basketball game in Omaha on Monday. Creighton won the game 72-60.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Blue Crew dances following the St. Thomas vs. Creighton men's basketball game in Omaha on Monday. Creighton won the game 72-60.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Shereef Mitchell (4) shoots the ball in the St. Thomas vs. Creighton men's basketball game in Omaha on Monday. Creighton won the game 72-60.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
