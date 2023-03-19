DENVER — Ryan Nembhard delivered what was arguably his best game in a Creighton uniform Sunday, lighting up the No. 3 seed Baylor Bears for a career-high 30 points on 8-for-13 shooting in a 85-76 Round of 32 win.

Creighton will face No. 15 seed Princeton in Louisville next week.

Seemingly from the tip, Nembhard delivered cold-blooded shotmaking, each bucket providing necessary pushback against Baylor’s comeback effort.

He wasn’t alone. While Ryan Kalkbrenner’s career-high 31 points meant everything in the Bluejays’ Friday win over NC State, March’s deepest battles have often boiled down to guard play. Sophomore Trey Alexander delivered when necessary.

As Baylor turned to drop coverage to start the second half, Alexander bounced defenders off his hip and found his spots in the midrange before adding 17 points.

It didn’t hurt for Francisco Farabello to deliver a few of the biggest shots of his Creighton career, adding nine points and hitting three 3s.

The Jays finished the night shooting 47% from the field and 46% from deep, adding a perfect 22 for 22 showing from the free throw line for what might’ve been their best all around shotmaking display of the season.

NCAA Creighton Baylor Basketball Baylor guard Keyonte George, left, passes the ball as Creighton guard Trey Alexander, center, and center Fredrick King defend in the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Leyba) 