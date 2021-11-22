Ryan Nembhard shoots buzzer-beater for Creighton in comeback win over Southern Illinois

Freshman point guard Ryan Nembhard went the length of the floor in the final five seconds Monday and hit the buzzer-beating floater to cap a CU comeback win against Southern Illinois.

The Jays faced a 62-54 deficit with four minutes left, but they ended the game on a 12-2 run to avoid the upset.

Nembhard ended up making the biggest play. SIU's Marcus Domask had tied the score at 64 moments earlier. So the Jays called timeout with five seconds left. Nembhard, a speedy rookie point guard, caught the in-bounds pass and dribbled downcourt — all the way to the edge of the paint before pulling up for the right-handed runner.

The ball skipped off the front of the rim, bounced off the backboard and dropped in.

A celebrating Nembhard skipped backward toward the opposite corner of the court as his gleeful teammates chased him down.

They definitely earned this one.