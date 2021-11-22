Ryan Nembhard shoots buzzer-beater for Creighton in comeback win over Southern Illinois

Freshman point guard Ryan Nembhard went the length of the floor in the final five seconds Monday and hit the buzzer-beating floater to cap a CU comeback win against Southern Illinois.
The Jays faced a 62-54 deficit with four minutes left, but they ended the game on a 12-2 run to avoid the upset.
Nembhard ended up making the biggest play. SIU's Marcus Domask had tied the score at 64 moments earlier. So the Jays called timeout with five seconds left. Nembhard, a speedy rookie point guard, caught the in-bounds pass and dribbled downcourt — all the way to the edge of the paint before pulling up for the right-handed runner.
The ball skipped off the front of the rim, bounced off the backboard and dropped in.
A celebrating Nembhard skipped backward toward the opposite corner of the court as his gleeful teammates chased him down.
They definitely earned this one.
It looked like Creighton had lost a step defensively in the second half, unable to grind out stops against a veteran Southern Illinois squad. The Salukis outscored the Jays 32-15 during an 11-minute span after halftime — SIU went 12 of 15 from the floor (and made all five of its free throws) during the momentum-flipping run. It stretched its lead to eight points with just over four minutes left.
But the Jays were able to answer just in time.
Nembhard hit a free throw. He missed the second one, but senior Ryan Hawkins tapped it out to extend the possession. Nembhard then found Alex O'Connell in the corner for a 3-pointer that cut the deficit in half, 62-58, with 3:39 left.
Sophomore Ryan Kalkbrenner delivered two dunks — one off a one-on-one post-up move and another off a pass from O'Connell — to tie the game at 62. He put the Jays ahead 64-62 when he guided in a lob from Nembhard.
The win marked Creighton's 12th in a row over Southern Illinois, a former Missouri Valley Conference rival. Monday was the first meeting between the two schools since 2013.
