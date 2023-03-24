Ryan Windham retired the first 19 Minnesota batters in Creighton baseball's 5-2 win Friday night at Charles Schwab Field Omaha.

Brady Counsell ended Windham's perfect start with a double in the top of the seventh. Two Gopher runs would end up being charged to Windham (1-1) in the inning who was relieved by Paul Bergstrom with two outs.

The senior right-hander gave up just the three hits in that frame and struck out four.

Tommy Stein closed out the game in the ninth to pick up his second save of the year.

The Bluejays (9-7) put up four runs in the sixth to pull away, 5-0, after a scoreless four innings to begin the game.

Tyler Lozano hit a two-run double followed by a pair of RBI base hits by Sterling Hayes and Tate Gillen.

Colby Canales opened the scoring with a solo home run to left in the fifth.

The Bluejays take on UM at home again Saturday at 2 p.m.

Minnesota (4-19)... 000 000 200 — 2 3 0

Creighton (9-7)... 000 014 00x — 5 8 0

W: Windham (1-1) L: Novotny (0-3) 2B: CU, Lozano. UM, Counsell. HR: CU, Canales.