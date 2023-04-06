Ryan Windham threw seven shutout innings to lead Creighton to a 6-0 win over Villanova in the Jays' Big East Conference opener at Schwab Field.

It was the longest outing of the season for Windham, who has allowed 11 earned runs in 42.1 innings this spring and improved to 3-1.

No Villanova baserunner reached third base on the night.

Creighton led from the start as the Jays scored three in the bottom of the first inning.

Nolan Sailors and Tyler Lozano had back-to-back extra-base hits to nearly the same spot — the left field corner. Sailors' shot went for an RBI double, while Lozano legged out an RBI triple. Lozano scored on a wild pitch to make it 3-0.​

Sailors, a Ralston grad, had two doubles, a triple and scored three runs. Lozano also had three hits and drove in two.

Creighton and Villanova continue their series at 6 p.m. Friday.

Villanova (5-23, 1-3) 000 000 000 - 0 5 1

Creighton (13-10, 1-0) 302 000 10x - 6 9 0

W: Windham, 3-1. L: Vanderslice, 0-2. 2B: CU, Sailors 2. 3B: CU, Sailors, Lozano