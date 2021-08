ST. LOUIS — Saint Louis was in control throughout a 4-0 win over the Creighton men Sunday afternoon.

The Billikens scored twice in each half and finished with a 22-6 advantage in shots. Saint Louis had a 12-1 edge in shots and a 9-1 advantage in corner kicks in the opening half.

Creighton, which lost its opener to Tulsa on Thursday, had two shots on goal, both by Callum Watson. CU keeper Paul Kruse made seven saves.

Creighton next plays at 2020 national runner-up Indiana on Friday.