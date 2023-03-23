LOUISVILLE — It was brutally honest. Most coaches might be worried about their integrity, retaining the image of the way they run things, their scheme. No coach wants to be told the way they do things isn’t working.

San Diego State coach Brian Dutcher wasn’t shy about what he’d be willing to do to last an entire weekend in Louisville.

“This team, we're not bold enough to say this is how we play, good luck,” Dutcher said. “We'll change how we play in order to win a basketball game.”

After breaking into the second weekend following consecutive first round NCAA exits through the past couple of seasons — to Syracuse in the Indy bubble and to Creighton a year ago — Dutcher’s Aztecs don’t exactly plan on wasting their current position.

As SDSU’s Friday opponent, Alabama, was swarmed by any available media on Thursday, Dutcher heard phrases that all found different ways to insinuate that the Aztecs were going to run into a wall.

David and Goliath. Under the radar. The term “underdog” might not have been used more in one room all day. Dutcher wasn’t hearing any of it.

“Like Coach Fisher said, we're not a one-hit wonder. We have a program. We have a culture. So I don't care what game we go into. We don't consider ourselves an underdog.”

Dutcher would instead like to label his team as brilliant defensively — KenPom’s fifth-ranked defense in the nation — with switching capability and the means to frustrate the Crimson Tide.

He noted that his group will shape shift accordingly in order to adjust to what Alabama gives them and what the Aztecs hope to squeeze out of the Tide. Dutcher has seen too many times what it looks like when all the pieces — the Aztecs can go nine deep if necessary — come together.

“If we can turn it into a half court game — and this is no matter who we play, Mountain West games, whatever — you know, I like our chances in a half court game,” Dutcher said.

Alabama coach Nate Oats certainly isn’t sleeping on what the Aztecs offer. While plenty consciously push the Tide into the Final Four, Oats recognizes traits in SDSU similar to teams his group has already lost to.

“We played get great defenses,” Oats said. “They're not fun. We lost at Tennessee. This is another one of them we're going to have to be on point. They're tough. They're physical. They're big. They're strong. They move their feet. They take pride in it.”

Teams have looked for answers to their opponent after a week of film. But Thursday posed another question that only the NCAA could answer: What’s with the balls?

Word of the bright orange Wilson balls — which have become the official basketball of the NCAA tournament — containing too much air has circulated since the first couple of rounds.

Some have even questioned how much of an effect it’s had on the relatively low long-range shooting numbers to this point.

“Yeah, I just feel like sometimes the balls are just a little too bouncy,” Alabama guard Jahvon Quinerly said. “I don't think it's affected me personally this tournament, but it's been something that the guys talk about in the locker room.”

But forget the basketball.

Princeton coach Mitch Henderson just wanted to bask in the moment Thursday.

His Tigers have been latched on to as the tournament’s darling Cinderella squad, a 15 seed that’s been impressive enough to knock off Arizona and Missouri.

Princeton has had senators Facetime the team. Professors and students have gone out of their way to rally behind them. The group has felt all the love over the past week, and it was under a similar microscope in Louisville.

People want to know who these dudes are. That they aren’t just the doctors and lawyers of an Ivy League school or the brave hoopers who knocked off teams that never saw them coming.

They were questioned about everything down to what their senior theses are on. And through all of it, Henderson, who moved to Lexington at 12 years old, just seemed happy to be here.

“I used to grow up going to Kentucky games, Louisville games,” Henderson said. “So this is familiar for me, not for our guys, but I was so psyched to get a Louisville Slugger bat today with my name on it.

“My wife is like, ‘Calm down.’ But I love that stuff.”

Close NCAA Creighton Baylor Basketball Baylor guard Keyonte George, left, passes the ball as Creighton guard Trey Alexander, center, and center Fredrick King defend in the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Leyba) NCAA Creighton Baylor Basketball Creighton guard Trey Alexander, left, drives past Baylor guard Dale Bonner in the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Leyba) NCAA Creighton Baylor Basketball Creighton guard Ryan Nembhard, left, looks to pass the ball as Baylor forward Jalen Bridges, front right, forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua and guard LJ Cryer defend in the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Leyba) NCAA Creighton Baylor Basketball Creighton mascot Billy Bluejay performs in the first half of a second-round college basketball game against Baylor in the men's NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) NCAA Creighton Baylor Basketball Creighton guard Baylor Scheierman, right, drives past Baylor guard Adam Flagler in the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) NCAA Creighton Baylor Basketball Baylor head coach Scott Drew directs his team against Creighton in the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) NCAA Creighton Baylor Basketball Creighton guard Baylor Scheierman, front, looks to pass the ball as Baylor guards Adam Flagler, back left, and LJ Cryer defend in the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) NCAA Creighton Baylor Basketball Creighton forward Arthur Kaluma, top left, goes up to block a shot by Baylor guard Keyonte George in the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) NCAA Creighton Baylor Basketball Baylor guard Keyonte George, right, drives against Creighton guard Trey Alexander during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) NCAA Creighton Baylor Basketball Baylor guard LJ Cryer, right, collects the ball as Creighton guards Ryan Nembhard, front left, and Trey Alexander defend during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) NCAA Creighton Baylor Basketball Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner, left, and Baylor forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua wait for a rebound during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) NCAA Creighton Baylor Basketball Baylor guard Keyonte George, right, looks to drive to the rim as Creighton guard Trey Alexander defends in the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) NCAA Creighton Baylor Basketball Baylor guard LJ Cryer, back, steps away from Creighton guard Ryan Nembhard during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) NCAA Creighton Baylor Basketball Baylor guard Adam Flagler, left, passes the ball as Creighton guard Trey Alexander defends in the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Leyba) NCAA Creighton Baylor Basketball Creighton guard Ryan Nembhard gestures near the end of the team's second-round college basketball game against Baylor in the men's NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Leyba) NCAA Creighton Baylor Basketball Baylor forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua covers his eyes as the team's second-round college basketball game against Creighton in the men's NCAA Tournament winds down Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Leyba) NCAA Creighton Baylor Basketball Creighton guard Ryan Nembhard (2) gestures as time runs out in the second half of a second-round college basketball game against Baylor in the men's NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Leyba) NCAA Creighton Baylor Basketball Baylor guard LJ Cryer, left, drives to the basket past Creighton forward Arthur Kaluma in the second half of a second-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Leyba) NCAA Creighton Baylor Basketball Creighton guard Ryan Nembhard paues during a break in the second half of the team's second-round college basketball game against Baylor in the men's NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Leyba) NCAA Creighton Baylor Basketball Baylor forward Jalen Bridges tries to keep the ball from Creighton center Fredrick King, left, during the second half of a second-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Leyba) NCAA Creighton Baylor Basketball Baylor guard Keyonte George, center, and guard Dale Bonner head off the court after a second-round college basketball game against Creighton in the men's NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Leyba) NCAA Creighton Baylor Basketball Creighton guard Francisco Farabello, front left, and center Ryan Kalkbrenner acknowledge the crowd after the the team's win in a second-round college basketball game against Baylor in the men's NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) NCAA Creighton Baylor Basketball Creighton forward Arthur Kaluma hangs from the rim after a dunk against Baylor during the second half of a second-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) NCAA Creighton Baylor Basketball Creighton guard Trey Alexander, front, drives past Baylor guard Adam Flagler during the second half of a second-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) NCAA Creighton Baylor Basketball Creighton center Fredrick King, left, pulls in a rebound as Baylor forward Flo Thamba, center, and guard Dale Bonner defend during the second half of a second-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Photos: Creighton battles Baylor in second round NCAA tournament action A Sweet 16 spot is on the line in Denver as the three-seed Creighton Bluejays take on the six-seed Baylor Bears at Ball Arena. NCAA Creighton Baylor Basketball Baylor guard Keyonte George, left, passes the ball as Creighton guard Trey Alexander, center, and center Fredrick King defend in the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Leyba) NCAA Creighton Baylor Basketball Creighton guard Trey Alexander, left, drives past Baylor guard Dale Bonner in the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Leyba) NCAA Creighton Baylor Basketball Creighton guard Ryan Nembhard, left, looks to pass the ball as Baylor forward Jalen Bridges, front right, forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua and guard LJ Cryer defend in the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Leyba) NCAA Creighton Baylor Basketball Creighton mascot Billy Bluejay performs in the first half of a second-round college basketball game against Baylor in the men's NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) NCAA Creighton Baylor Basketball Creighton guard Baylor Scheierman, right, drives past Baylor guard Adam Flagler in the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) NCAA Creighton Baylor Basketball Baylor head coach Scott Drew directs his team against Creighton in the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) NCAA Creighton Baylor Basketball Creighton guard Baylor Scheierman, front, looks to pass the ball as Baylor guards Adam Flagler, back left, and LJ Cryer defend in the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) NCAA Creighton Baylor Basketball Creighton forward Arthur Kaluma, top left, goes up to block a shot by Baylor guard Keyonte George in the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) NCAA Creighton Baylor Basketball Baylor guard Keyonte George, right, drives against Creighton guard Trey Alexander during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) NCAA Creighton Baylor Basketball Baylor guard LJ Cryer, right, collects the ball as Creighton guards Ryan Nembhard, front left, and Trey Alexander defend during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) NCAA Creighton Baylor Basketball Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner, left, and Baylor forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua wait for a rebound during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) NCAA Creighton Baylor Basketball Baylor guard Keyonte George, right, looks to drive to the rim as Creighton guard Trey Alexander defends in the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) NCAA Creighton Baylor Basketball Baylor guard LJ Cryer, back, steps away from Creighton guard Ryan Nembhard during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) NCAA Creighton Baylor Basketball Baylor guard Adam Flagler, left, passes the ball as Creighton guard Trey Alexander defends in the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Leyba) NCAA Creighton Baylor Basketball Creighton guard Ryan Nembhard gestures near the end of the team's second-round college basketball game against Baylor in the men's NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Leyba) NCAA Creighton Baylor Basketball Baylor forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua covers his eyes as the team's second-round college basketball game against Creighton in the men's NCAA Tournament winds down Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Leyba) NCAA Creighton Baylor Basketball Creighton guard Ryan Nembhard (2) gestures as time runs out in the second half of a second-round college basketball game against Baylor in the men's NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Leyba) NCAA Creighton Baylor Basketball Baylor guard LJ Cryer, left, drives to the basket past Creighton forward Arthur Kaluma in the second half of a second-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Leyba) NCAA Creighton Baylor Basketball Creighton guard Ryan Nembhard paues during a break in the second half of the team's second-round college basketball game against Baylor in the men's NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Leyba) NCAA Creighton Baylor Basketball Baylor forward Jalen Bridges tries to keep the ball from Creighton center Fredrick King, left, during the second half of a second-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Leyba) NCAA Creighton Baylor Basketball Baylor guard Keyonte George, center, and guard Dale Bonner head off the court after a second-round college basketball game against Creighton in the men's NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Leyba) NCAA Creighton Baylor Basketball Creighton guard Francisco Farabello, front left, and center Ryan Kalkbrenner acknowledge the crowd after the the team's win in a second-round college basketball game against Baylor in the men's NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) NCAA Creighton Baylor Basketball Creighton forward Arthur Kaluma hangs from the rim after a dunk against Baylor during the second half of a second-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) NCAA Creighton Baylor Basketball Creighton guard Trey Alexander, front, drives past Baylor guard Adam Flagler during the second half of a second-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) NCAA Creighton Baylor Basketball Creighton center Fredrick King, left, pulls in a rebound as Baylor forward Flo Thamba, center, and guard Dale Bonner defend during the second half of a second-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)