Saren Croker's two-run single in the fourth inning lifted Creighton to a 2-1 win over Tarleton State on Sunday.

Down 1-0 in the fourth, CU loaded the bases with one out. After a strikeout, Croker lined the go-ahead single to left center.

Creighton pitchers Natalia Puchino and Payton Akers made the lead stand up as they combined on a five-hitter. Puchino worked the first six innings for the win, while Akers retired Tarleton in order in the seventh for her first save.

Croker, a senior catcher, had two of CU's four hits as the Jays won their third straight.

Creighton next will play eight games against seven teams in Madeira Beach, Florida. That stretch begins at 2 p.m. Saturday against Bethune-Cookman.

Tarleton State (11-7) 010 000 0 - 1 5 0

Creighton (6-8) 000 200 x - 2 4 0

W: Puchino, 3-3. L: Bridges, 3-4. S: Akers, 1. 2B: TS, Germain.