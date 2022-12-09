Scouting report: No. 18 Creighton vs. Drake

Sam McKewon has everything you need to know to get ready for Creighton women's basketball vs. Drake on Saturday.

* * *

No. 18 Creighton vs. Drake

When: Saturday at 6 p.m.

Where: Sokol Arena, Omaha

TV | Radio: FloSports | 1180 AM

Starters

Drake (5-2)

F — Maggie Bair 6-3 Sr. 16.0

F — Grace Berg 6-0 Sr. 12.7

G — Megan Meyer 5-8 Sr. 14.0

G — Sarah Beth Gueldner 5-9 Sr. 10.0

G — Katie Dinnibier 5-8 So. 13.1

Creighton (7-1, 2-1)

F — Emma Ronsiek 6-1 Jr. 11.3

F — Morgan Maly 6-1 Jr. 16.1

G — Molly Mogensen 5-7 Jr. 11.1

G — Carly Bachelor 6-0 Sr. 7.4

G — Lauren Jensen 5-10 Jr. 17.8

Scouting Drake

This should be a fun one at Sokol.

The Bulldogs took Iowa to overtime, whipped Nebraska and won by 29 at South Dakota, so they’re game, especially if they’re shooting well.

Meyer and Gueldner are volume 3-point shooters, combining to average 14 attempts per game, so Jay defenders will have chase and close out with vigilance.

Bair is an elite interior scorer, shooting 68.7% from the floor, but CU may let her have points while denying the 3.

The Bulldogs have few overall weaknesses, but they turn the ball over 19 times per game, which could create 20 or more points for CU.

Look for a game in the 80s or 90s that comes down to the final possessions.

Scouting Creighton

The Bluejays got to breathe a little after their first loss of the year at St. John’s.

That game represented CU’s seventh true road game of the season, and the grind was bound to catch up. It did, although just barely — Creighton trailed by 13 at halftime and almost climbed the comeback mountain by game’s end against St. John’s methodical offense.

With Rachael Saunders out, several Jay reserves have had to replace her minutes, and freshman Kennedy Townsend — with nine points and two rebounds over 19 minutes — had the best game of her young career. CU will need her and other reserves Saturday. Drake has a deep, capable bench.

Look for a battle at Sokol and a fun, high-scoring contest.

