Scouting report: No. 21 Creighton vs. South Dakota

Sam McKewon has everything you need to know to get ready for No. 21 Creighton women's basketball vs. South Dakota on Thursday.

* * *

No. 21 Creighton at South Dakota

When: Thursday at 7 p.m.

Where: Vermillion, S.D., Sanford Coyote Sports Center

TV | Radio: Midco+ | 1180 AM

South Dakota (1-0)

F — Alexi Hempe 6-0 So. 18.0

F — Jeniah Ogofsky 5-11 Sr. 4.0

G — Madison Grange 5-11 Sr. 6.0

G — Macy Guebert 5-8 Sr. 8.0

G — Grace Larkins 5-9 So. 18.0

Creighton (1-0)

F — Emma Ronsiek 6-1 Jr. 6.0

F — Morgan Maly 6-1 Jr. 13.0

G — Molly Mogensen 5-7 Jr. 9.0

G — Rachael Saunders 5-9 Sr. 8.0

G — Lauren Jensen 5-10 Jr. 30.0

USD scouting report: Few programs went through more offseason change than the Coyotes, who advanced to the Sweet 16 last season — narrowly losing to Michigan — then lost their coach, Dawn Plitzuweit, to West Virginia. One guard, Kyah Watson, followed her and another, Maddie Krull, went to Nebraska. So Kayla Karius — a Plitzuweit who took over the team — has a tiny bit of a rebuild. Didn’t look like it in the season opener, when USD hit 19-of-27 3-pointers in a 106-41 rout of Midland University. Any team that can hit 19 trios against any competition is a threat. Larkins is the leading returning scorer — she averaged 6.5 points per game last season — while Hempe, who redshirted last season due to injury, is a threat from 3, as well. Millard North graduate and Cal Baptist transfer Nicole Avila-Ambrosi played a game-high 29 minutes and scored 14 points off the bench.

Creighton scouting report: The Jays have little time to enjoy a road win at No. 23 South Dakota State, but that game will be a helpful feather in CU’s cap come NCAA tournament resume time. Jensen took over in the fourth quarter, scoring 16 points and hitting six free throws. Creighton also got key contributions from its bench, as Jayme Horan and Mallory Brake combined for 12 points and eight rebounds in just 20 total minutes of play. Since USD has six elite 3-point shooters, Creighton guards will have to challenge the Coyotes to drive to the rim. Ronsiek’s size gives the Jays a rare advantage in the paint; usually CU is smaller than its foes. The game could come down to which team hits more 3s, or whether Ronsiek, a Sioux Falls native, goes off in the paint. Should Creighton pull off the Dakota Two-Step, it belongs in the nation’s top 15. That’s how impressive it would be.