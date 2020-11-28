Scouting report: Players to watch, three keys for No. 11 Creighton vs. North Dakota State

Set the pace: North Dakota State can attack in transition if there’s an opening. But more times than not, the Bison last year preferred a slower tempo. They ranked 320th in average possession length (18.7 seconds, according to Pomeroy). They didn’t turn the ball over (fifth nationally in giveaway rate) and they knew how to take advantage of the flow-killing free-throw line (made 79.5% from the stripe, third nationally). Obviously, Creighton doesn’t want any of that. So it’ll need to look to run and try to avoid fouling.

Handle the hiccups: This veteran team won 11 of its final 13 games in the 2019-20 season. Its last official outing was a memorable 17-point win over Seton Hall. The Jays were on a roll. And they have high standards and expectations as they look to replicate that success. They intend to hit the ground running Sunday. But it’s been an abnormal offseason and CU’s working a few new pieces into the lineup. So things may look bizarre at times. The Creighton players can’t get discouraged. Even a team that returns four starters may need time to settle in this year.

Predictions

KenPom: Creighton wins, 82-63