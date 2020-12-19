Scouting report: Players to watch, three keys for No. 9 Creighton at Connecticut

CU responded after a defeat in its Big East opener and handled St. John’s Thursday. But up next is an agile and physical UConn team with a playing style that could create some issues for the small-ball Jays. A breakdown of the matchup is below:
When: 11 a.m. Sunday
Where: Gampel Pavilion, Storrs, Connecticut
TV: FS1
Radio: 1620 AM KOZN
Online: Fox Sports
UConn info
2020-21 Record: 3-0
Coach: Dan Hurley, third season
Offense ranking (KenPom): 30th (CU: 5th)
Defense ranking (KenPom): 54th (CU: 67th)
Outlook: Connecticut was rolling at the end of last season, winning five in a row and eight of its last 10. It brought back key contributors and added tons of talent. So naturally, the expectations were elevated ahead of this year. So… are these Huskies deserving of the hype? We really don’t know yet. They’ve played three games. UConn just returned to practice this week after a team-wide shutdown due to positive COVID-19 test results.
Recent history vs. CU: Never played.
Three players to watch
Sophomore guard James Bouknight (#0) — He’s regarded by many as the Big East’s top NBA prospect. He’s long and quick, with good bounce. He can score in several different ways. How will the Jays defend him? Last year, the answer was simple: Ty-Shon Alexander. But Alexander’s gone and CU’s still auditioning guys for that lockdown defender role.
Next up: Creighton has to deal with UConn’s James Bouknight. The game plan was relatively simple last year vs elite perimeter playmakers: Ty-Shon handled them— Jon Nyatawa (@JonNyatawa) December 18, 2020
We’ll see how this season’s #Jays team meets the challenge pic.twitter.com/4sc4PqMcZ8
Junior guard R.J. Cole (#1) — He seems to have a good understanding of when to pick his spots, as a scorer (11.0 points per game), as a distributor (3.7 assists) and as a defender (2.0 steals). Cole, a former MEAC player of the year at Howard, sat out last season due to transfer rules.
Senior forward Isaiah Whaley (#5) — He can knock down the mid-range jumper. He can beat you inside for a bucket. He’ll crash the glass and block your shot. He has guard-like agility in a 6-foot-9 frame. Whaley’s a valuable piece for UConn, and his athleticism could make him a disruptive force defensively against the Jays.
Three keys for Creighton
1. Rebound: The Jays got brutalized on the boards in a loss to Marquette. They delivered a much better effort against St. John’s, surrendering just five offensive rebounds in Thursday’s win. But Sunday’s challenge will be different. Not only is UConn committed to hustling and pursing those loose balls — it has the height and athleticism to sometimes overcome even the most fundamentally sound box outs. The Huskies have grabbed an offensive board on 46% of their misses. That’s second-best in the country. CU will have its hands full inside.
2. Keep it simple: The Huskies are going to bring the pressure defensively. They’re long and active and instinctive. They can jump passing lanes. They can press fullcourt. They can blitz ball screens. They’ll force steals and block shots. That stylistic approach could drain some of the aggressiveness out of Creighton. It has in the past. The best way for CU’s guys to counter that, though, is by emphasizing the basketball basics. Pump fakes, ball fakes and jump stops. The Jays’ floor spacing and movement offensively will take care of the rest.
Ok so obviously USC makes a couple contested shots here (ignore that!)— Jon Nyatawa (@JonNyatawa) December 18, 2020
I think these two possessions still showcase UConn’s ability to make it tough on you (with ball pressure, deflections, well-timed help, crisp closeouts/rotations, etc) pic.twitter.com/u4TM6JWcO6
3. Make your free throws: UConn’s likely going to be whistled for some fouls Sunday. Sometimes that’s just the byproduct of an attacking mentality defensively. The Huskies’ first three opponents combined for 71 free-throw attempts. The Jays have to capitalize if/when they get there, especially since easy buckets are going to be hard to come by. So they need points at the line. Creighton went 40 of 48 (83.3%) at the stripe during its first three games and 36 of 65 (55.4%) in its next four contests.
Predictions
ESPN BPI: Creighton’s win probability is 57.1%
KenPom: Creighton wins, 74-73
Jon Nyatawa’s take: It’s difficult to know what kind of impact the long layoff will have on Connecticut. For sure there will be some disjointed moments. But the way the Huskies play — with long offensive possessions and in-your-face defense — they won’t have a problem trying to win ugly. Is Creighton ready for that? Based on the defeat to Marquette Monday, the answer is no. So I’ll take UConn to win this one, 72-68.
