Scouting report: Players to watch, three keys for No. 9 Creighton at Connecticut

2. Keep it simple: The Huskies are going to bring the pressure defensively. They’re long and active and instinctive. They can jump passing lanes. They can press fullcourt. They can blitz ball screens. They’ll force steals and block shots. That stylistic approach could drain some of the aggressiveness out of Creighton. It has in the past. The best way for CU’s guys to counter that, though, is by emphasizing the basketball basics. Pump fakes, ball fakes and jump stops. The Jays’ floor spacing and movement offensively will take care of the rest.

3. Make your free throws: UConn’s likely going to be whistled for some fouls Sunday. Sometimes that’s just the byproduct of an attacking mentality defensively. The Huskies’ first three opponents combined for 71 free-throw attempts. The Jays have to capitalize if/when they get there, especially since easy buckets are going to be hard to come by. So they need points at the line. Creighton went 40 of 48 (83.3%) at the stripe during its first three games and 36 of 65 (55.4%) in its next four contests.

Predictions

ESPN BPI: Creighton’s win probability is 57.1%

KenPom: Creighton wins, 74-73