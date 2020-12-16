Scouting report: Players to watch, three keys to victory for No. 9 Creighton at St. John’s

The Jays (4-2) are coming off a loss to Marquette in their Big East season opener. Can they bounce back? They’ll have to do it against a team that played them tough last year. St. John’s is up next.
When: 6 p.m. Thursday
Where: Carnesecca Arena, Queens, N.Y.
TV: FS1
Radio: 1620 AM KOZN
Online: Fox Sports
SJU information
2020-21 Record: 5-3
Coach: Mike Anderson, second season
Offense ranking (KenPom): 74th (CU: 5th)
Defense ranking (KenPom): 110th (CU: 68th)
Outlook: St. John’s is going to have its share of scratch-your-head moments. The Johnnies are ultra-aggressive. Miscues can sometimes be a byproduct of their approach. Their hope is that frenetic style of play forces their opponent into enough uncharacteristic mistakes to swing the game flow into their favor. But they have to close. This is where they struggled in Big East play last year. And on against Georgetown on Sunday, when St. John’s squandered a seven-point lead with two minutes to go and suffered a 97-94 loss in overtime.
Recent history vs. CU: The Johnnies have won three of the last four in the series, including a 91-71 victory on March 1.
Three players to watch
Freshman guard Posh Alexander (#0) — He’ll pressure ball handlers from end-line to end-line. He’ll chase down rebounds and loose balls. He’ll set up his teammates for good looks. He’s everywhere. Some teams have used Alexander’s aggressiveness against him, though. There’s tons of upside but the rookie is still learning.
Geez Posh Alexander is relentless pic.twitter.com/MlpHDT2ZtW— Jon Nyatawa (@JonNyatawa) December 15, 2020
Junior guard Greg Williams Jr. (#4) — Creighton dared Williams to shoot during their March 1 game last year. Big mistake. The 6-foot-3 guard went 7 of 10 from 3-point range, almost singlehandedly serving CU a loss. He’s been looking to drive more this year. He’s also the Big East’s steals leader (2.9 per game).
Sophomore forward Julian Champagnie (#2) — Extremely versatile. He’s confident in his jump shot. But he’s best when he’s attacking mismatches inside, either cleverly finishing or getting to the free-throw line (where he’s made 26 of 30 this year). He’s one of the league’s best rebounders, too.
Three keys for Creighton
1. Take care of the ball: It’s strength on strength. The Jays rank 10th nationally in turnover rate (13.1%), according to KenPom. But the Johnnies have forced their opponents to turn the ball over 25.0% of the time, ranking 27th nationally via KenPom. Can the aggressive ball pressure from St. John’s speed CU up and force mistakes? Or will Creighton’s players make smart decisions? If the Jays avoid the giveaways, they’ll take considerable punch away from the SJU offense (which thrives on easy transition buckets).
2. Defend! With energy and focus: In many ways, St. John’s runs its offense a lot like Creighton. It likes to push tempo. It often uses ball/player movement to get defenders in rotation — then attacks while guys are still out of position. You have to communicate, stay disciplined and avoid moments of hesitation. The Jays had a hard time with this last year. In two games, they surrendered 1.24 points per possession against the Johnnies (1.00 against the rest of the Big East).
Granted, it was a weird day but here’s a few clips from the game that didn’t count:— Jon Nyatawa (@JonNyatawa) December 15, 2020
Some good off-ball cuts/screens from St. John’s, which also opportunistically drove vs recovering defenders
Put Creighton in binds. CU had issues slowing them down last year pic.twitter.com/5hKR8UzTaq
3. Rebound: As is often stated in these previews, Creighton does not have to be excellent in the rebounding category to win games. It just has to avoid a catastrophe. Unfortunately for CU, that’s what happened in the second half against Marquette. The Golden Eagles grabbed offensive boards on 10 of their 16 misses (including three missed free throws). The Jays have to do better. They’re facing a St. John’s team that ranks third in the Big East in offensive rebound rate (33.6%), according to KenPom.
Predictions
ESPN’s BPI: Creighton’s win probability is 60.9%
KenPom: Creighton wins, 83-77
Jon Nyatawa’s take: The Jays went 6-1 in games following a defeat last year. They often did that with willpower and desire. Because they weren’t always sharp during those nights as they continued to work through issues. They likely won’t have everything fixed by Thursday, either. But a Creighton squad, full of veterans, should find a way to respond after a disappointing night against Marquette. I’ll take the Jays, 86-79.
