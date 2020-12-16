Scouting report: Players to watch, three keys to victory for No. 9 Creighton at St. John’s

2. Defend! With energy and focus: In many ways, St. John’s runs its offense a lot like Creighton. It likes to push tempo. It often uses ball/player movement to get defenders in rotation — then attacks while guys are still out of position. You have to communicate, stay disciplined and avoid moments of hesitation. The Jays had a hard time with this last year. In two games, they surrendered 1.24 points per possession against the Johnnies (1.00 against the rest of the Big East).

3. Rebound: As is often stated in these previews, Creighton does not have to be excellent in the rebounding category to win games. It just has to avoid a catastrophe. Unfortunately for CU, that’s what happened in the second half against Marquette. The Golden Eagles grabbed offensive boards on 10 of their 16 misses (including three missed free throws). The Jays have to do better. They’re facing a St. John’s team that ranks third in the Big East in offensive rebound rate (33.6%), according to KenPom.

Predictions

ESPN’s BPI: Creighton’s win probability is 60.9%

KenPom: Creighton wins, 83-77