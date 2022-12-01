Season-worst shooting performance downs No. 7 Creighton in tight loss to No. 2 Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — Somehow No. 7 Creighton was within reach. Despite a season-worst performance from 3. Despite yearning for two of its biggest shotmakers to make a shot. Despite being roughed up by No. 2 Texas late.

With just over two minutes left, senior Baylor Scheierman knocked down back-to-back shots to cut the Bluejays' deficit to 3.

Marcus Carr knew what he had to do. He sized up an alert Trey Alexander, who swiveled his head left and right, weary of screens after he spent the night running a marathon through the Texas guard.

Carr gave the ball up before it found him again five seconds later. One Alexander closeout later, Carr was headed downhill. Far enough to get an inch off Alexander in his peripheral, stopping short enough to drill a mid-range jumper over an outstretched Arthur Kaluma to make the visiting Jays’ chances slim.

Neither team shot well, but Texas — and Carr in particular — hit the ones that mattered to hand Creighton a 72-67 loss Thursday night.

“I feel like we played a good game besides just missing shots,” Alexander said. “When you’re missing shots it’s hard to win. But we had a couple mental lapses, we let a couple guys come off and get a couple of big shots. That’s what hurt us down the stretch.”

Both teams got off to an egregious start from deep. Through 20 minutes, there were two made 3s between the two, with Creighton starting out 1 for 12. The Moody Center’s fine array of overhead displays was beginning to be surrounded by bricks.

“My kid just walked in the locker room,” coach Greg McDermott said. “He’s one of the best shooters in the NBA and he misses 60% of his 3-point shots. ... Eighty, 85% of them were looks that we would take every possession. We just didn’t make them. We’ll keep letting that thing rip whether we’re making them or not.”

Scheierman in particular struggled throughout the game, even having seen tougher looks than the ones he was attempting Thursday. He finished 3 of 13 from deep.

Texas found some early success. The Jays intended to run off the 3-point line and into the in-between area, with Alexander receiving twice the workout trying to catch Carr, who finished with 19 points. There the Longhorns got several tough mid-range jumpers to fall.

But junior center Ryan Kalkbrenner and Kaluma kept the Jays alive.

Texas wasn’t exactly the matchup problem Arizona was. Kalkbrenner catching it over anyone down low meant trouble for the Longhorns. He finished with 20 points on 9 of 10 shooting.

Kaluma played what might have been his best half all season. Playing with composure, getting paint touches and making the right read.

Kaluma looked more dangerous than he did a week ago in the Maui Invitational, a good sign for Creighton’s sophomore.

Texas found some separation, forcing turnovers the way it does and roughing Creighton up on the offensive glass to manage more possessions. By the end of night, the Jays contained both areas the way they planned. But a defense like Texas thrives off even the smallest advantages.

Before the half’s end, Carr converted an and-one before Tyrese Hunter drilled the Longhorns’ first 3 — a big one — to give the building some sound before the half.

From there, Creighton continued to bury itself.

Shot after shot flew past the rim or clanked off it, and Creighton’s defense wasn’t enough to supplement it. Part of it might have stemmed from some lingering fatigue from the Maui trip. A number of teams hadn’t looked to be in peak shape in their returning games, and the Jays caught the worst of it, finishing a season-worst 4 of 27 from deep.

Just four minutes into the second half, Texas found a breakthrough, scoring eight straight points to force a timeout — the run that built the lead that the Longhorns never forfeited.

As the game neared its final minutes, Scheierman and Alexander hadn’t made a field goal. Kalkbrenner’s reign and sophomore Ryan Nembhard’s 13 points and four assists in the second half could only do so much.

“Baylor has nights where he makes 6 out of 9, and then there’s nights like tonight when he misses some open ones," McDermott said. "But we don’t ever want him to stop shooting. I thought we made the right play for the most part to get him those shots.”

Creighton’s bench provided little to offset Scheierman and Alexander’s rough nights. Its reserves went scoreless to Texas’ 13 bench points.

By the end of the night, the Jays relied on their starting lineup more, and without Alexander and Scheierman’s scoring, they found themselves in a tough foxhole for any team to climb from.

Still, similar to the Maui Invitational title game, the Jays got out of the ditch to get close behind Scheierman’s late heroics. It proved to be too little, too late, though.

By the end of the night, Carr and Hunter shot a combined 14 of 35 with Carr displaying the ice in his veins to help the Longhorns pull away.

“It’s a great sign that you can have two guys that don’t have the night that they normally have,” McDermott started, “and you’re still in the position the last couple minutes where you’re a possession away from a chance to tie it.

"It’s gonna happen once in a while. I rode these guys hard in Maui in those three games. It’s tough to come off that trip and play any game, this game especially. So I was really proud of the way our games competed.”