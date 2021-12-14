Second-half lull dooms Creighton in loss to Arizona State

Creighton couldn't get settled in against Arizona State's aggressive defense and the still-growing CU squad suffered a 58-57 defeat Tuesday at the CHI Health Center.

The Jays (8-3) had an eight-point advantage early in the second half, but they hit a lull offensively and eventually gave up a 12-2 run. Arizona State's DJ Horne capped the spurt with a 3-pointer that put his team ahead 50-46 with 7:48 to play.

CU never got the lead back.

Senior Ryan Hawkins could have tied the game at the free-throw line with 37 seconds left. But he made just 1 of 2 at the stripe.

That put Creighton in a tough spot, trailing 58-57.

The Jays had three fouls to give so they elected to try to get a defensive stop. The first part of the plan almost worked. But freshman Trey Alexander was whistled for a foul out by halfcourt with two seconds on the shot clock (and just nine seconds left).

So CU had to use its two other fouls before sending Arizona State's best free-throw shooter, Jay Heath, to the line. He missed the front-end of a one-and-one.