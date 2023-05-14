SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. — A sixth-inning grand slam sealed Seton Hall’s 11-6 win Sunday and a weekend sweep of Creighton.

The loss dropped the Bluejays (23-23, 9-9) to fourth in the Big East, a half-game ahead of Georgetown heading into the final week of the regular season.

In need of wins to earn a spot in the league tournament, Creighton will host conference leader and ninth-ranked Connecticut beginning Thursday.

Seton Hall jumped to a 4-1 lead in the second inning before Colby Canales hit a two-run home run to cut CU’s deficit to 4-3. The Jays, though, couldn’t catch the Pirates.

The lead was 5-3 before Seton Hall scored six in the sixth. Max Viera delivered the decisive blow with the grand slam.

Jack Grace smacked a three-run homer for Creighton in the eighth. Canales and Grace each had two hits and three RBIs to lead CU.

Creighton (23-22, 9-9) ............. 010 200 030—6 6 1

At Seton Hall (28-22, 10-8) ...... 040 106 00x—11 9 0

W: Hansen, 4-1. L: Kleinsorge, 1-3. 2B: CU, Hayes, Canales. 3B: SH, Hack. HR: CU, Canales, Grace. SH, Viera, Gale.