Seton Hall defeats Creighton in the quarterfinals of the Big East tournament

Seton Hall's Mya Bembry hit a 15-foot jumper from the left baseline with 2.1 seconds to lift sixth-seeded Seton Hall to a 66-65 win over third-seeded Creighton Saturday night in the Big East women's tournament quarterfinals.

The Bluejays had one last chance, but Tatum Rembao's jumper at the buzzer bounced off the rim.

The game featured 12 lead changes, including five in the final 3:37.

Emma Ronsiek led a balanced Creighton offense with 13 points and six assists, whiile Rembao and Lauren Jensen added 12.

The Bluejays (20-9) will wait until March 13 to see if they receive at-berth bid to the NCAA tournament.​

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com.

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.