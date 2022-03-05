 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical
BASKETBALL

Seton Hall defeats Creighton in the quarterfinals of the Big East tournament

  • Updated
  • 0

Seton Hall's Mya Bembry hit a 15-foot jumper from the left baseline with 2.1 seconds to lift sixth-seeded Seton Hall to a 66-65 win over third-seeded Creighton Saturday night in the Big East women's tournament quarterfinals.

The Bluejays had one last chance, but Tatum Rembao's jumper at the buzzer bounced off the rim.

The game featured 12 lead changes, including five in the final 3:37.

Emma Ronsiek led a balanced Creighton offense with 13 points and six assists, whiile Rembao and Lauren Jensen added 12.

The Bluejays (20-9) will wait until March 13 to see if they receive at-berth bid to the NCAA tournament.​

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL announces all COVID related protocols to be suspended

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert