Creighton swung momentum Friday, looking for its first Big East win of the season. Yet in the end, it would be Seton Hall delivering the final blow at CU Sports Complex.

The Bluejays hadn’t led all game, but Erika Perez’s RBI single in the sixth inning cut CU’s deficit to 3-2. That’s as close the Jays would get.

Olivia Gilbert hit a grand slam the next inning to seal a 7-2 victory for the Pirates (13-10, 4-3 Big East). In addition to holding Creighton to two runs, winning pitcher Kelsey Carr homered and drove in two runs.

Emma Rosonke hit a home run and CU (13-16, 0-4) finished with seven hits and three walks. The Jays couldn’t capitalize though, stranding nine runners to drop their fifth straight game.

The three-game series continues with Game 2 at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Seton Hall (13-10, 4-3) ........ 101 010 4—7 9 1

At Creighton (13-16, 0-4) ..... 010 001 0—2 7 1

W: Carr, 6-3. L: Puchino, 7-6. 2B: CU, Wilson. HR: SH, Carr, Gilbert. CU, Rosonke.