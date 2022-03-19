 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SOFTBALL

Seton Hall sweeps Creighton softball in doubleheader

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. — Seton Hall kept Creighton winless in Big East play as the Pirates swept a doubleheader 4-3 and 7-4 Saturday.

Creighton tied the opener when Emma Rosonke hit a three-run double in the top of the sixth inning. But Seton Hall loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom half and scored the go-ahead run on a groundout.

Creighton left the tying run at third base in the seventh inning.

In the nightcap, Seton Hall scored four times in the first and led the rest of the way. Madeline Vejvoda had three hits, and Shayna Dahlen hit a two-run homer for the Bluejays.

Creighton and Seton Hall will finish the series at 11 a.m. Sunday.

