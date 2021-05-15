Seton Hall sweeps doubleheader from Creighton baseball

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. — Jerry Huntzinger and Jonathan Luders each had RBI singles in the sixth as Seton Hall beat Creighton 5-3 on Saturday to complete a doubleheader sweep.

The Bluejays (20-11, 12-4 Big East), who entered the afternoon having won 16 of their past 18, lost back-to-back games for the first time since March 21.

Despite the sweep, the Jays remain slightly ahead of the Pirates (23-18, 16-6) for first place in the Big East.

After the Pirates dominated the first game 15-0, in which CU only managed one hit against Seton Hall starter David Festa, the Jays looked poised to bounce back when they took a 3-1 lead in the third.

With one out, Andrew Meggs singled to left field. He advanced to second on Ryan Mantle's single.

Alan Roden worked the count to 3-1, then drove a pitch from Pirates starter Joe Cinnella to right center for a two-run double.

But the Jays only had two hits the rest of the way. The Pirates tied the score in the bottom half of the inning before pulling ahead in the sixth.

Dax Roper had two hits for the Jays, and David Vilches drove in a run in the second with a groundout.